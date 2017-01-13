Now Playing: House Takes First Step to Repeal Obamacare

Now Playing: Steve Harvey Talks Golf, Inner Cities With Donald Trump

Now Playing: Cabinet Picks Who Broke With Trump's Policy Positions

Now Playing: Inauguration Invitation Misprint Rings Phones Of NC Printing Company

Now Playing: Tour The Blair House, Where Presidents-Elect Spend the Night Before Inauguration

Now Playing: VP Biden on 'The View': Medal of Freedom 'Shocked the Hell Out of Me'

Now Playing: Inside the Inauguration Committee Headquarters

Now Playing: Some Trump Cabinet Nominees Show Disagreement in Hearings

Now Playing: FBI's Handling of Clinton Email Investigation Under Review

Now Playing: Obama Surprises Biden With Presidential Medal of Freedom

Now Playing: Some Nominees Break With Trump in Confirmation Hearings

Now Playing: FBI Under Justice Department Investigation

Now Playing: Ex-Spy Behind Trump-Russia Allegations Identified

Now Playing: Unconfirmed Claims Russia Personally Targeted Trump

Now Playing: Amazon Planning Hiring Spree in the United States

Now Playing: President Obama's Emotional Tribute to Vice President Biden

Now Playing: Cabinet Nominees Break From Trump With a Harsh Take on Russia

Now Playing: Trump Cabinet Confirmation Hearings Day 3 Highlights

Now Playing: Obama-Biden Bromance Reduces VP to Tears