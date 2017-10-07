Transcript for Sanders: President Trump heard about son's Russia meeting in 'last couple of days'

The president's been clear. From his statements back in January. Even in his tweets over the last couple of days his opinion on the matter and. He's the question goes through the roof. Prosecutors home care. When the president learned that meeting. And I believe in the last couple of days as miners in. We're. Top leadership his campaign take immediate report problems. Now I looked at I've been on several campaigns and in people call offering information. As I know many of you receive similar calls of people offering information. Dunn junior took a very short meeting from which there was absolutely no follow up.

