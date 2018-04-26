Transcript for HUD secretary proposes rent increases for low-income Americans

Housing and urban development secretary Ben Carson is proposing tripling the rent and millions of people receiving federal housing assistance. Secretary Carson looking to have low income tenants put more of their income into ran. And in addition give public housing authority members the ability to impose work requirements on residents in the system. Carson says the changes are necessary to bring more money into the system and revamp an antiquated model the proposal would have to be approved by congress.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.