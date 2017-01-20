Inauguration Weather Forecast Looks Rainy, but It Could Be Worse

President-elect Donald Trump joked about the weather forecast on the eve of his inauguration.
0:30 | 01/20/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for Inauguration Weather Forecast Looks Rainy, but It Could Be Worse
And back here at home there is rain in the forecast for Washington DC on this inauguration day but day in a moment of levity last night Donald from basically said. It's not too concerned about little self deprecating here he had one very specific reason and might take Ilyce. If it really pours that's okay. Because people will realize it's my real hair and that's OK to. Might be a mess but taken to see that despite. Separate independent duty got a big laugh out of it itself. We can understand.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

