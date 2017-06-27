Transcript for What's inside the Senate GOP health care bill

Welcome ABC news I'm Sabrina marshaled their with ABC here at the congressional correspondent. Sight. Parents I'd seen. Everything. That there are. That Larry out. Now the scores an a on partisan. Congressional Budget Office report card explaining what this Republican. Me. Repaired and it ended with it. You're on capitol was released only after it's really a lot of shock waves through an especially with republic. Sports come out more Republicans have come out opposed to their. Party's deal. Right now there's a lot of street. Republicans are heating back with leaders said that negative vote on this week they're trying to do everything. There Wright asked act and act out it's unclear right now house Republicans. The support to get done if they can actually crossed that and get into. Let's talk about what is now the winners. Based on what we're seeing the big top line of twenty to twenty. More Americans would be uninsured on the senate Republican bill in the next fifteen million more uninsured just in the next year. And big picture here you're young. You are healthy. Or if you are on the extremely wealthy side licked it winner young healthy people could see their premiums. Down. The extra well you're likely to get as tax. But on the flip side you are in America and our senior bear you can see yours your costs skyrocket. Under this you're someone who's on Medicaid we've seen their close to 800 billion dollars would cuts futures and Medicaid. You're likely to get really heart and others one statistic. That. Measures to Belichick cheat sheet your act at these numbers right but. Get your 64 year old making up. 7000 dollars a year you could see your premiums rise and you. 141000. Dollars so that's the kind of real life impact that were. That's exactly what so many Republicans attacking about a lot of them simply. Our have a hard time getting on this and want Mort I'm. Remember this legislation just last there's. I doubt it seems like a guy that's not lot of time on lawmakers to digest this. Disease. With their constituents' concerns are so many Republicans act with state. Another day evident that week due to support and just she is over. Republican leaders in a system is now why are Republicans leaders pushing. This bill it went that it brings down canyons the healthy that you eat in the older generation of American. They're law. In their plan to repeal and please a lot of of that number that 22. Beaten. They're covered many more would be uninsured basically that's going but it seemed to me and we'll send repealing obamacare for a lot of Republicans means he. He'll at central Tenet of obamacare that Americans that all Americans have to ensure that it will point at a lot of people opting out. Conference and have more choices but I think both sides of the arrow read about it here that there are some issues with it and there's certainly a lot of anger and frustration. A lot Americans your opinions are calling up the question is just what this bill is the best. Now let's talk about that would house yeah wouldn't will report important it is that. And authority you're at it they go on. Her healthy. That Wear and bring out. That would like the fast act and iMac Mac expert at these numbers and I can understand Republican support to vote right now. It keeps you Republicans. And right at 883. The daily it takes to support. Right now six Republicans. Cannot support this bill Hartley I of those 68. Vote to proceed. The patent that they won't even though on having it. On that's how those are another or Republicans by our count serious concerns about it and then. I think partly discounted. And it doesn't make it. They have that you are undecided. That's how hot that might help it. Sleeps the minds. And he needs to have pretty quickly we know the White House is on a full on campaign and ordered some of those mines we learned just today. Senator Rand Paul at the White House where this. Right now right now Matt spent at get that. Randall wanna earn it. That they'll simply does not go or remember that the split your Republicans argued that the gets up their party and the opposition from outside that the but the Specter. There are you at Rand Paul once it completely on that. And it you have moderates like Collins like Murkowski of Alaska say. We'll back too much it actually goes to the car that ran only knows meeting with the president expected to hear it from that you're a little bit later that I at. You're right now he's meeting with senators there. Once in right now we're hearing. Republican leaders shortly the White House is on the full court press here. But the question is what the president on it and any confessions that are eight moderates just at circuit of the iceberg that this delicate. It's an act right about now. At acting area with the health bill that they got up your. At its extreme Republicans are. They if the facts. Yet mine or. Acted under represented more parent. Up question it and mistakes. Can use it right that campaign candy. That's tournament I'm healthy. Longer went to the clean out there publicly. This will that it and a lot of respect. It. That's slightly out still outlet Thursday's. Vote. This week Weis was backed up its act. Asked about so you senators and thirteen. With the her. Husband dropped that. I. How come how thing why bring it. I. It's a bit in its current or even some of them members were thirteen senators are eating it wouldn't wrapped the bill that we should think it would let you meetings with. You know global larger groups that senator re done with larger numbers were. Oh we want you know there were no. Debate that there still were dispatched. And a lot members. And and in my eyes just. Want people helping draft. Story. It's part of the process. I. Let the route and art. In. A few things on them. Art that. There. That constituent that we may not count eat. A lot of frustration. Anger across the country from constituents voters. What happened there a lot of uncertainty that they be trying to get something that's happening concrete. Builders art. Republicans want them there right or. But funny that they want to eat huge tax reform. Time spent on health care less at. Everett and all of this under reconciliation. Vote threshold. That means that there are inclined to panic at eight. Not because of the it helped it becomes that content to. Move on them that it record high table. We're pleased that and that's you're from some. Senator Ron Johnson. Has been very vocal about its guarantees and he said. He's advocating to choose a short term measures you're something out. You know prop up the markets were allotted about certain yet there insurance markets let's do something you know just fix the problem. And then come back. They're built. Republicans. That any event that look apt if that. Get it done and still competent to minutes of talking with senator morning Albertson's and Republicans and he told me they're not. I don't look. At all right now the patent or stupid that they will have enough. To get it done this. OK let's talk a little about the Democrats they can get on board bet anything as it would repeal and replace that. Are you willing to work to fix the bill and not completely kill obamacare equipment air act look I'm Erik that over there Burton. And at a press conference Democrats having rallies on Capitol Hill what are they. Yet they're trying to rally that supported that and yet it's that there's no way you're gonna be any Democrat signed on bills to roll back and repeal and replace president Obama's. Whopping eight down the road. You be willing to work with the president and and many of them just this morning told me that look at this deal tonight we're happy to come around or not fixes that they have been shouting. Rooftop issues that they would it the problems that they trying to. Really rally public support against this against the Republicans are backing and mark. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer last night saying essentially we told you. Constant use but at this he would giant stops. I'm Eric thank you for breaking its all yeah it'd be immediately on world news and again probably. American. Well it's JD admitted at ultimately they budget finance and thank you Regina pats up all the latest on his health care bill. We'll be coming to you again this evening or afternoon from on these. Rally at your on Capitol Hill for three art and neighbors.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.