-
Now Playing: Senate Republicans unveil health care bill draft after secret negotiations
-
Now Playing: The health care hustle
-
Now Playing: McConnell delays Senate health bill vote amid lack of support
-
Now Playing: 22 million people would lose health insurance under Senate bill
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump: 'I try to stay out of politics'
-
Now Playing: What's inside the Senate GOP health care bill
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court partially upholds Trump's travel ban
-
Now Playing: White House lobbies senators on health care bill
-
Now Playing: GOP short of votes needed for Senate health care bill
-
Now Playing: Republican senators react to CBO analysis on health bill
-
Now Playing: 2009 town hall: President Obama answers America's questions
-
Now Playing: CBO estimates 22 million more uninsured by 2026 under Senate health plan
-
Now Playing: Trump claims Obama 'colluded' on Russia, without citing evidence
-
Now Playing: Trump blames Obama for 'ignoring' Russia's interference in election
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court allows parts of Trump's travel ban
-
Now Playing: Anthony Kennedy: Everything you need to know
-
Now Playing: Timeline of Trump's travel ban
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court allows parts of Trump travel ban to take effect
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court could take action on Trump's travel ban
-
Now Playing: Trump faces high stakes with Senate health care showdown