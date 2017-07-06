Transcript for Intel chiefs won't say if Trump asked them to intervene in investigations

In your experience. Would it be in any way typical. For a president. To ask questions. Or bring up. An ongoing FBI investigation. Particularly if that investigation. Concerns. Associates in individuals. That might be associated with the president's campaign Boris activities. Was held today I am not gonna talk about the radicals I am not gonna discuss the specifics of any interaction or conversation Doug Meehan and you can you and I could finish please. That I may or may not have had with the president of the United States but I will make the following comment. In the three plus years that I have been to the director of the National Security Agency to the best of my recollection. I had never been directed to do anything I believed to be a legal. Immoral and ethical or inappropriate. And to the best of my recollection. During that same period of service I do not recall ever fuming pressured to do so. I understand your answer I'm I'm disappointed with it answered I understand sir your position but I hope you also understand. The enormous. Need for the American public know you said that he will cooperate with this committee. In. Any aspect that we request of the Russian investigation. We now have. Press reports and you can late in the rest of are not true but we have press reports of not once but twice. The depressing night states. Asked Judy either downplay the Russian investigation. Or to directly intervene. With truck Tacoma can you set the record straight about what happened or didn't. Well senator residing responded two similar question that during my confirmation an end in a second hearing. Before the committee I do not feel it's appropriate for me to in the public session. In which confidential. Conversations between the president and myself I don't believe it's appropriate for me to. Address that in a public session. We will hear from director call me tomorrow. This pattern where the president seems to want to interfere. Or downplay. Or halt. The ongoing investigation not only that the Justice Department's taking on but this committees taking on and I hope as we move forward on this you realize the importance. At the American public deserves to get the answer should these questions I have. Never been pressured I have never felt pressure. Two intervene. Or interfere in any way and shape with shaping intelligence and a political way.

