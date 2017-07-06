Transcript for Intelligence officials say Trump has never pressured them

Senate hearing is supposed to be about the phys or act the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. But so far it's been a lot about Russia I'm ABC's Josh Haskell we are in the Hart senate building right now. Is we have the camera pan. That's about as close is we can get you guys to the hearing but that's okay because you're seeing a live feed of the hearings well were right outside that room. We're sticking place. Win out Republicans have had the opportunity to ask. Members of the intelligence community chiefs the intelligence community questions they focused on the fight sack when Democrats about the opportunity. They've talked about Russia the firing of Komi. And specifically. To the head of the DNI. Dan Coats. And admiral Rodgers. They've asked them they were ever pressured. By president trump in two. Interfering. With the Russia probe some now on. Doing something about. Co mes. Investigation. The FBI investigation into the probe whether there was not just pressure. Encouragement to be involved encouragement to possibly stop that's of course been some. Reports in the press that died and headed the united Dan Coates did tell some of his confidence that president trump did ask him to get involved. We want a plea the response not just from admiral Rodgers also from Dan Coats. When they were asked out by Virginia senator Mark Warner Warner we're gonna play both sound bites back to back take a listen rogers' first and cuts. Was held today and talk about. Are radicals I am not gonna discuss the specifics of any interaction or conversation Doug Meehan and you can you like it finished please. That I may or may not have had with the president of the United States but I will make the following comment. In the three plus years that I have been to the director of the National Security Agency to the best of my recollection. I had never been directed to do anything I believed to be a legal. Immoral and ethical or inappropriate. And to the best of my recollection. During that same period of service I do not recall ever fuming pressured to do so. In. My time of service which is. In interacting. With the president of the United States. Or anybody in his administration I have never been pressured I've never felt pressure. Two intervene. Or interfere in any way. It shape with shaping intelligence in the political way. Or. In in relations are now doing investor. Well I'd say. And there you go big theme today something that we heard in side. Quote I do not feel it's appropriate to talk about conversations that I act the president. So that was the position. Of those chiefs of the by president trump on and that's something gets in or Warner did point out. When it went back to the Republican side sender rich said. To Dan Coats I think that you answer that question pretty well the case is settled you were not pressured. Democrats clearly not feeling like anything its adult. Because really they wouldn't talk about. Any conversations they had with the president they just said they were pressured. On that they would not go into depth about specifics in now Washington Post article other reports. Whether president trumpet any time to hold had to do it DNI and the Intel community to. Stop their investigation that involved in the investigation talk with director called me and of course where are re again. Were in the senate building hearty sixteen today's Wednesday tomorrow Thursday. Former director of the FBI changed Komi we'll be here to testify. Much different scene I think tomorrow as compared to today you can see it's. Sort of quiet there's cameras set up in that hallway we'll take you there right now in case any of the senators. Wanna come out after the war and he members the intelligence community they want to come to this podium specifically and talk to us on but so far. Everyone's inside that hearing tomorrow will be a much different scene here. Four director armies we have not heard from him since he was fired by president trump and have more from what's going on inside. A little bit leader will have an update but you can of course watch that feed on ABC news all day. And we'll have continued updates on the ABC's Josh task on the hearts and building in Washington DC. More come.

