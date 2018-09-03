Interior to spend $139,000 on new doors

The Interior Department will spend more than $139,000 on new doors and repairs.
Transcript for Interior to spend $139,000 on new doors
Some expensive office stores have interior secretary Ryan thinking facing some scrutiny about spending his apartment up creating three sets of double doors N'sync he's office. At a cost of nearly 140000. Dollars. The spokeswoman says Inky was unaware of the project until it was brought to his attention yesterday. She says he agrees it's a lot of money. This comes after the Department of Housing and Urban Development ordered a 31000 dollar dining set for secretary Ben Karstens office he now says he wants that order canceled. Carson says he was a surprises anyone that it was made in the first place.

