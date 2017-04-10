Transcript for 'Issue of collusion' with Russia still open, Senate intel chief says

We have interviewed every official of the Obama administration. To fully understand what they saw what clarity and transparency they had in the rush involvement. And more importantly what they did or did not do. And what drove those actions we have interviewed literally individuals from around the world. So for those of you that choose to stake out when the next witnesses come and there's some lives not through because you don't know who they or. I think Peter's general consensus among members and staff that. We trust the conclusions of BI CIA we have more work to do as it relates to collusion but we're developing a clear picture of what happened. Whoa what I will confirm is that the Russian intelligence service. Is determined. Clever. And I recommend that every campaign and every election official take this very seriously as we move into this November's election. And as we move into preparation for the 2018 election. We go back in and say do provoke thought I was pretty clear that the issue of collusion is still open. That we continue to investigate both intelligence and witnesses. And that we're not in a position where we will come to any type of temporary findings on that until we've. Completed the process. And interiors. March consensus that they. Hacked into. Political files. Release those files. In an effort to influence the election. We think they. Actively tried to at least. Test. The vulnerabilities. Of 21 states. Electoral systems. And we feel that they used. The social media firms both in terms of paid advertising. And what I believe is more. Problematic. We've created. False accounts and others that would drive interest. Towards stories or groups and generally those stories are groups were. To sow chaos and drive division. In our country. And I think that the pattern that they used in America they abused in other nations around the world. And I I fear sometimes if you had a all they've spent that was a decent rate of return for. Look weird to an applicant we can certify votes. That no vote totals were affected. But the tallies are accurate the outcome of the election based upon the count votes. They they did not in any way shape or form that we've been able and Alter that.

