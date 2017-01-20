Transcript for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Could Play Key Roles in Trump Administration

We're kind of led cared enough on their earlier he. Oh yes and he she's pushed back on the idea that she could end up being the real First Lady is some people have theorized. What what role do you think he he takes on. Well she along with her husband is a close advisor to her father. It was described to me that does she and Gilani it will. Give Donald Trump they are suggestion their advice and he's listens he kind of sticks out his lower lip and he thinks about it either he doesn't or indictment. But that he does listen to his wife and his daughter about these political matters of course she's living there was she injured are moving to Washington DC will be raising their family there so. I have to and heap of mr. Kushner it will be working in the White House so after imagine that they will be very close in the inner circle. Helping president trump chartered. He's waters and it's been reported as she plans have been before in terms of conversation. Child care and being able to spare me leave power and issue that. Don't trust sort of feature. During the campaign and garbage those little troll people. Carried the battle for so. And remember that during the past two months since the election she's been sitting in on meetings in terms talents. Mr. trump has been free people in. We see that. All right there on his side and it was a bump who brought an Al Gore and the united DiCaprio. To speak with mr. trump about global. And then proceeded to orders totaled ten points on war who's in charge of whale. Experts. But it. Wanted to keep it look at in the west wing had that are being part of a project would be spent 24 hours in the west wing to document everything happened the reporter on that. And it's not like you see on TV it's a very small polling very narrow the officer and ran on top of each other. But one of the key things to look at in terms of who exert influence. If office location right and it's been reported that cared Kushner who is the first on the line to have this kind of senior White House role. Or a president has Reno office space that means he's close to the oval. He's able to and it kept president trump at a moment's notice it's all about there how often run into people in all of this that you could be leaving other people off the. You have to be chief of staff in order to have the right to just walk in anytime you want right now local revealed Pope wants an all time Bryant gets a. Well you remember what President Clinton first came to office in 1992 there was a big fight between. Vice president Al Gore and Hillary Clinton as first lady of office space there and Al Gore put his foot down that he was gonna have. Were privileged office. You know there has there have been complaints that nepotism here click here but it's worth pointing out that Hillary Clinton. Was seen headed up are ahead Hillary can't Al player. Reform which failed. And of course Edmonton earlier there's another example which is. JFK avoiding rfk as attorney general.

