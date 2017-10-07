Transcript for Ivanka Trump sits in for President Trump at G-20 meeting

Remember maybe a couple weeks back ivanka said that she tries to stay out of politics. Uh-huh. So we remember the quote. And it got us wondering why she sat in for her dad at a meeting of world leaders at the g20 summit. Good question. We were a little bit surprised because she said she didn't want to do it. So did he make her do it? What happened? This happens a lot. This didn't surprise me. Sometimes when the person steps out someone from the delegation will step in and you had Angela Merkel come in and say ivanka Trump was part and parcel of the American delegation, something that other delegations also do. Well known she works at the white house and engaged in certain initiatives. The problem comes into play because ivanka doesn't -- half the time she remembers she's part of this political structure and half the time she forgets. Either you're part of the experience -- Maybe that's what bothers you. It does bother me. But this is not particularly odd would I be more comfortable if it were someone part of his delegation who had experience in this spehere 100%. It's about people being elected by the people, not appointed by birth. That's what a demacy is about. Are you more or less comfortable with him or her? I'm more comfortable with the person that was elected into government. Donald Trump tweeted today if Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother the fake news would say Chelsea for president. One, the campaign is over. Hillary Clinton is not in this. He keeps bringing her up. Two, she's surrounded by people -- Can you bring this quote back up? She's surrounded by people that are experienced. Is this something we should be paying attention to? See this. If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother as her mother gave our country away, is that what he's been doing? I know. Because, you know, one of the things I find interesting about him is he always lets you know, remember when he said it's all fake news, it's all fake news, a rigged election. Yeah. Uh-huh. It was rigged to his favor. That's the point. Giving the country away. It's an interesting choice of words. It is. It is. Freudian slip perhaps. People would have been outraged if -- You want to see the point. Nothing happened over here. Don't look over here. That's the point. But, you know, it was so -- what I loved was Chelsea Clinton's response to that tweet. She said, good morning Mr. President, it would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Yeah. That's key also because trump ivanka to do that. She didn't do that on her own. He specifically asked her. My son is sitting at the table for me while I take a bathroom break? Ivanka is like my new little dog. She -- he wants that little dog next to him at all times. He wants that -- Why do you think though? There's a loyalty. A total trust. Trust. Your daughter is not going to turn on you like everyonelse. He's a little paranoid. Very mafia. He has a lot of confidence in her though. Which by the way, they're calling little junior, Donald Jr. Little freto from the godfather because he's so innocent. It's the mob. Yeah. Remember with his businesses he entrusted her to do things. He has a lot of confidence in her. She has business experience. She does. Pocket books and shoes. She shouldn't be sitting at the g20. If you're going to make that argument that there's no political experience people can make the same argument for him sitting at the g20.

