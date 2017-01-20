Jackie Evancho Sings the National Anthem at Trump's Inauguration

More
The 16-year-old singer performs the national anthem at the presidential inauguration.
2:05 | 01/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jackie Evancho Sings the National Anthem at Trump's Inauguration
A person. Can you. The end all and even cooler soon. Ryan fools. Who need. Who's the it's. Student. Okay. Sixteen years old Jackie of vodka. Nails behind.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44925479,"title":"Jackie Evancho Sings the National Anthem at Trump's Inauguration","duration":"2:05","description":"The 16-year-old singer performs the national anthem at the presidential inauguration.","url":"/Politics/video/jackie-evancho-sings-national-anthem-trumps-inauguration-44925479","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.