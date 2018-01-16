Transcript for Jan. 1, 1986: President Clinton denies sexual relations with Monica Lewinsky

Good evening here in Washington tonight on the eve of his State of the Union Address to the congress and the nation. The president has felt obliged to say again that he did not have a sexual relationship with 21 year old Monica Lewinsky. Ms. Lewinsky and her lawyer are negotiating today with the independent counsel about the basis on which she might testify to this alleged affair. And over there at the White House tonight the president's staff is struggling to change the agenda of this town is already like a pressure Coker. And with all of congress about to return tomorrow it can only become more so. So we're going to begin tonight's reporting with Sam Donaldson who's at the White House Sam. The Peter under mounting pressure from members of his own party as well as others to speak out the president has broken a four day silence the repeat his claim of total innocence in this affair. At a White House ceremony on child care programs presided over by his wife which he had not planned to attend. Mr. Clinton stepped forward to make an emotional and somewhat angry statement. I'm going to say this again. I did not have sexual relations with that woman. Miss Lewinsky. I never told anybody to lie not a single time never. These allegations are false. And I need to go back to work for the American people thank. But just what was his relationship with Monica Lewinsky reporters that. The no response. Dead horse like and once again it was left to. The Press Secretary Mike McCurry the dodge and weave under a barrage of questions why do you think that in the face of the president's very strong denial. A lot of Americans still apparently don't believe it. In part it's because many of you apparently. This theme that the press and mr. Clinton's political enemies are responsible for any problems of credibility is now being pressed vigorously by some of the president's aides and friends. But the president's own tactical may also be contributing to it. Yes I was Bill Clinton's lover for twelve years. When Gennifer Flowers made that claim back in 1992 she produced audio tapes on which mr. Clinton is heard apparently. Telling her to lie about it. I think that if everybody's on record to nine. Now Monica Lewinsky claims in a taped conversation with a girlfriend that. Mr. Clinton told her to lie about their affair of course the president denies that but Peter. This simply as to the doubts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.