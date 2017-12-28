-
Now Playing: White House to remove portion of famed Magnolia tree planted by Andrew Jackson
-
Now Playing: Trump slams 'bogus' Russian dossier and says the FBI is 'tainted'
-
Now Playing: Trump 'proud to have led the charge against the assault' on 'Merry Christmas'
-
Now Playing: Trump's deputy chief of staff leaving early next year
-
Now Playing: House and Senate pass stopgap spending bill to avoid government shutdown
-
Now Playing: 2017 and the Trump presidency
-
Now Playing: President Trump signs tax bill into law before leaving for holidays
-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump signs tax bill into law
-
Now Playing: ANALYSIS: Trump signs tax bill into law
-
Now Playing: Can Flynn save himself by cooperating with the special counsel?
-
Now Playing: Flynn has promised special counsel 'full cooperation' in Russia probe: Source
-
Now Playing: Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court allows Trump travel ban enforcement
-
Now Playing: President signs proclamations modifying national monuments
-
Now Playing: Trump urging longest-serving Republican senator to run for re-election
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'I feel badly' for Michael Flynn
-
Now Playing: Rep. Conyers won't seek re-election after current term, family member says
-
Now Playing: Prosecutor: Manafort worked with Russian colleague
-
Now Playing: Republican National Committee reverses course, will support Roy Moore in Senate race
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court mulling scrapping law prohibiting sports betting