Transcript for Jan. 3, 1993: Bush, Yeltsin sign START-II

An agreement on cutting nuclear weapons the third in most sweeping arms accord of the bush presidency this when the president says will mean a future far more free. From fear. We have several reports first ABC's Jim wooten. In this ornate hall of the Kremlin with the simple stroke of the tenth. The two presidents committed their countries to the most sweeping disarmament agreement ever side. Mr. Yeltsin's words but treaty of Pope. And Mr. Bush in the twilight of his presidency. Raised his glass to a new morning a few. Today the Cold War is over for the first time in history and American president. Is set foot in a democratic Russia. And together we're now embarked on what must be the noblest mission of law. Both presidents brushed aside any talk of problems with ratification or implementation. And focused instead on the promise offered by the documents they just signed. You can't be yet. It is not every century history gives us an opportunity to witness and participate in the event that is still significant in the scale concert. It was clearly a proud moment for both men but especially for Mr. Bush who sees his role on the international stage. As the centerpiece of his days in power. But he also acknowledged that those days are nearly over. And I've told. A president Yeltsin that I think he will enjoy working. With governor Clinton and that I know that governor Clinton is committed. To the general theory of these arms reductions that start to. Takes on. This summit and signing were so hastily arranged there was little of the usual pomp and ceremony. The bushes and the Yeltsin's didn't drop ban on a children's New Year's party in the Kremlin. But there was no dancing outside the Kremlin tonight however much history was made inside. For one thing it's ten degrees below zero for another Russians just aren't in much of a celebratory mood these days. Most will be content to wait and see what difference if any. This day makes in their lives. Jim wooten ABC news Moscow.

