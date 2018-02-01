Transcript for Jan. 3, 2008: Barack Obama wins 2008 Iowa caucuses

Good evening everyone I'm Terry Moran reporting live tonight from the Pope county convention complex in Des Moines, Iowa ground zero of the political world tonight and the votes are in and it's for rock Obama for the Democrats and historic victory what ever your political persuasion just take a moment to take that one. And it's Mike Huckabee who wins for the Republicans a big surprise there before senator Barack Obama this is a huge boost for his candidacy. And it's a big leap for a candidate who's probably got the best chance in history becoming the first African American president. Of the United States. Up 300000. People came out to caucus here this year that's more than ever before in Iowa. And you gotta say that the results here are a blow to Hillary Clinton once the prohibitive front runner. Who finished in a virtual tie with John Edwards and it's also a blow to Mitt Romney who came in second here after spending just a fortune. But next up New Hampshire lots more coming down the line can they recover and move on Charlie Gibson here and I'll of course and he joins us now Charlie. Four years ago on this night. Nobody knew who Barack Obama was he was an obscure state senator in Illinois and Mike Huckabee was a governor that almost nobody around the country. Governor in Arkansas that almost nobody in the country. Had heard up. So let's take a look at the results as they stand as we said. Barack Obama the winner of the democratic caucuses in the state of Iowa a young man just a couple of years in the United States senate. And he is the winner if these caucuses defeating John Edwards and Hillary Clinton we cannot yet say who finished second. In the democratic caucuses there you see 99%. Of the precincts are reporting but John Edwards holes. A lead of just a few caucus goers and so we cannot say yet who finished second. In those caucuses and here down the list Bill Richardson would only 2% although Richardson said. I don't know how you interpret the statement we made the final four well all right but barely. A Joseph Biden with just 1% it is anticipated that he will withdraw now. Chris Dodd has already said tonight that he is withdrawing as a candidate for the democratic presidential nomination. Barack Obama came to talk to his supporters here in Des Moines tonight it was an extraordinary. Speech listening to him. Talk to those who have just given him the victory in the Democratic Caucus is let's listen to a little bit of it. There instead. On sites worth up to a lot. Sad. This country was to divide. To death allusion to ever come together around a common purpose. But on this January night. Defining moment in history. Have done what defendants that we couldn't do. A okay. Oh. I've done what the state agreement. Can go in five days. You know I have god what Ahmed. God can do it that's no news. A Barack Obama talking to his supporters here in Iowa tonight.

