Transcript for Jan. 25, 2017: John Kelly sworn in as secretary of homeland security

As the Marine Corps motto says always faithful. And president dire confident. Live. Faithful service currency here the Department of Homeland Security. But that said via the present states it is my great privilege. Administered the oath of office. Aptly. Join us. Place your left hand on the Bible. Raise your right hand. They should let him on Amory Bible and your right hand and repeat it. I John Francis Kelly differences so do solemnly swear solemnly swear. And I will support and defend the constitution of the united support and defend the constitution. It's against all enemies foreign and domestic this way. That I will bear true faith and allegiance to. And we. That I take this obligation freely felt revision truth. Without any mental reservation or purpose but he that he reservation. Purpose of me. And I won't dwell and faithfully discharge the duties will faithfully discharge the duties. Of the office upon which I'm about it for the office upon which. So help me god.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.