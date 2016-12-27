Japanese Prime Minister to Make Historic Trip to Pearl Harbor

For the first time since Japan's historic attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, a leader of the country will visit the U.S. naval base.
0:25 | 12/27/16

Picking a President Obama he and Japanese prime minister since they make history at Pearl Harbor today visiting the USS Arizona memorial together cameras are avid. Laid a wreath at a national cemetery in Hawaii yesterday to recognize Japan's attack. At a white house calls a visit a demonstration of strength of the US and Japan alliance it comes months after President Obama became the first sitting US president to visit. To visit Hiroshima.

