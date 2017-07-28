Transcript for Jeff Sessions: President Trump's criticism is 'kind of hurtful'

And then we'll all that drama has removed attorney general Jeff Sessions from the headlines at least for now. Even as he breaks a silence following the attacks from president trump sessions tells Fox News he is standing by his decision to recuse himself from the Russian investigation. A move that angered the president this past spring but his loyalty appears to be on shaken as he continues to praise his boss. You've seen the president's criticism. News do you think it's fair. Well. It's kind of hurtful but that president of the United States is a strong leader that he wants all of us do our jobs and that's what I intended. Sessions there in El Salvador and Central America as part of his effort to wipe out a violent gang. And he says that he intends to continue doing his job senator Lindsey Graham warned that if sessions as fired. There'll be holy hell to pay.

