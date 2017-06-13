Jeff Sessions testifies in front of Senate Intelligence Committee

Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee this afternoon as part of the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
6:13 | 06/13/17

