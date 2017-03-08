Transcript for John Kelly called Jeff Sessions to assure him his job is secure: Source

First president trump hitting an all time low in the polls the latest results of the president's approval rating dipping to a record 33%. And more than 60% of Americans say they disapprove of his performance. It's for the fresh the president will face a friendly crowd tonight he's holding a rally in West Virginia. And after the president's Twitter retiree sources say attorney general Jeff Sessions has been told that his job is safe. That assurance coming in a phone call from new White House chief of staff John Kelly.

