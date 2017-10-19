Transcript for John Kelly speaks at White House press briefing

Happy Thursday and welcome to the briefing her money BC I'm John San Suu Kyi alongside our life signs suggest an official. That was a very incredible moment we just saw in the briefing room general John Kelly president's chief of staff stepping in front of the podium the second time we've seen him there. But a very different mission the general this time of course it's been a very long week. Over at sixteen under with the president. Having to really deal with the situation that EE basically got himself into here. With talking about himself and former president's. Calling the family's. Of those who serve an arms for a forces abroad. On general Kelley of course as he mentioned in his often like to talk about it as we well know lost his son. And as he was serving our nation abroad. And of course some comments. About that have kind of got the general bullet says a lot to dive into an ad in a very short briefing on the immunity expected but that this was really just. An incredible moment in having their own he was just kind of glued to TVs jest and we're. Expecting that that if you thought the last time he came out was dramatic and it was just a week ago. This was high drama yes his son died in Afghanistan in 2010. Com and he wanted to come out specifically address this issue. President trump comparing himself to other presence by saying look I make them I do the hard phone call. Well Kelly's message was that one he recommended front not make those phone calls because it's so incredibly difficult. But that he'd talk to Matt how to do anything trip he thought trump did. It well that was his message his message was also that he was stunned. About how was interpreted by this Miami congressman. Congressman Wilson who. Heard the phone call she. Said it was insensitive. So Kelly went out there and gave his explanation of what the president was trying to do and Kelly's. Message was incredibly powerful emotional it what what we're left to wonder is it was the president's you you know I mean. That's amounting we're gonna know right now read to your point. An incredible powerful moment talking that how he actually went to Arlington some Torre. And cemetery and walked among the stones for an hour and capstone that he actually police there he said the surveillance as I wanna actually. Go to the Pentagon where our reporter Louis Martinez who's always there for us is station Louis you're watching that moment with us what your takeaways. You're right that was at an overwhelming moment there from John Kelly in the White House briefing room going into in timid. Detail about what happens with the remains of our following from conflict zones. Just amazing he has of course that firsthand experience not only as a commander but as a parent because he has seen that happen with the loss of his son John. In Afghanistan a 2010. But it just amazing detailed here until you as you said I call the newsroom and the museum is silent I was told because everybody is secret just listening to him. As he spoke but you know he went in their just talking about the experience of what it's like a but what it's like to receive a message from a casualty officer. That it's really not so much the call from the president or senior leader that matters as much as that for interaction with. The casualty officer. And and just amazing detail there from him. What what it's like and any yes I two extra by the fact that he said that you know I'm very busy day yesterday. He took time off an hour and a half to go to section sixty that is where most of the combat falling from Iraq and Afghanistan appeared here in Arlington cemetery. And he walked among the head stones that that is a very telling moment and how personal he takes this issue. And it's just amazing to watch any. And Louis Indianapolis and is the for those who don't know a new used over the Pentagon for us. Seems like forever. But it but you know YouTube you know a lot of that general Cali. I was struck knowing him it it is time is DH has the White House. To see him talking about his son and that and that experience. I think what was that for you Lily I mean this is a man whose is deeply private. About about what him and his wife winter when they lost their son. Now you nailed it he is an intensely private man when it comes to the situation surrounding his son. He does doesn't want to talk about it much meany. He is active with the families of other fallen Marines on because it is son of a common bond that they have. But he really hasn't talked about he's been very private in the sense of of the circumstances about but he has topped. About how he works with others have been ordered to. To you know to console others who have gone thru this similar. I circumstance. But it's truly amazing here to watch somebody of his stature. Address something like this because. As you say he's been here from long time I know him as a commander here in your room and when he was a senior military assistant to the secretary of defense. Very personable. Very approachable but there are certain things that you couldn't cut talk with him. And I should also note that it when he talked about the casualty officer there was one thing that he didn't bring up in that was his own personal experience. He was a senior ranking general he's lost is a lieutenant son in Afghanistan in combat. A very senior officer in the Millen in the Marine Corps was sent to give him that news. They tell him that his son had fallen in Afghanistan. He doesn't talk about that much and neither do you other senior officers but it shows you the level of respect and empathy that. The military community shares at each other with a situation like this. Catherine folders over at the White House for us Catherine you know as Lee was saying it was. Who's a pretty quiet moment for us all here watching this what was it like over in the briefing room today kind of me very unexpected obviously. They're really unexpected and you saw that that Sarah Sander singing and take questions after general Kelley finished but. I think John you kind of have been around the -- there was they have powerful limit from general Kelley a sombrero and there. In the briefing room in as you guys were saying this is something that general Kelley has made very clear that he doesn't want to talk about he doesn't want to talk about his. Son who was killed in action that's something that's very personal. On to him senate come in here come out to the briefing room is a leninist. Powerful message was I'm truly is stunning for a bunch of us in the briefing room on but I would note that. Mean he general Kelley said that yesterday he went to Arlington national cemetery. I'm to collect his thoughts on everything that was going on yesterday the word many used a lot and there was the word stunned on that day and congresswoman. Who and came out and really from the a phone call at the widow of and I'm sergeant when David Johnson so John really a powerful women numbered route something we were expecting. I'm not circle CNN coming in soon. Pavel. Now I think that is definitely a moment were all gonna remember I do want to bring it back in here to the bureau would just than normal. There are now questions. Mounting about what apps actually happened here that that this Sargent losses like. One of 41 import total that were killed here we don't really know a lot gets Senator McCain was actually saying that. It's possible he may have to subpoena for information trick or what happens to these form. I don't Perry doesn't really and diving into this that and the Defense Department the senate they're launching an investigation honest there's lawmakers on Capitol Hill who have a lot of questions. About how this ambush went down and what was involved in and those are questions that are going to continue. A likely until I had the Pentagon does come around the White House has come out next. When some of the circumstances and just for context here though the last family member he called was surgeon but David Johnson. Who died in you share he was the last American soldier to be picked up two days after that firefight. And there's a lot of questions about why there was that delay why these. This green beret unit was ambushed the way it was sure there have been better planning. Com and these what's what's so inching about this is these are all their questions. And what's also kind of sad about it is that we're just now asking about it since this whole issue has been politicized so heavily. We the media were asking these questions at least on the same level. Members on the hill certainly weren't asking these questions. Rusty that's are doing now and you know. And and we can talk more and I think we should have brilliantly or else what Louis if you could. Reminding our viewers what we're doing in use here is that has been a big question surrounding the the death of these four Americans well. That's right Justin it's about 11100 American troops in West Africa. The bulk of them are inside year a mostly desert country vast that a country and Western Sahara. It borders Molly in Mali they've had any next Islamic extremist insurgency now for a couple years of French military has been fighting against them. The US under the Obama administration in 2013%. To eighteen there to help out with the drone surveillance and reconnaissance mission to support the French military. In an operation over the years it's been continued and it's grown in size are now about 800. American forces if that's most of those are construction workers are building up a second drone base in the northern desert they're new here. And what they're doing is well is they also have this he counterterrorism teams. Well that the people would do that that it training foreign militaries around the world are army green berets and this is why you have that number of group armed robberies inside. Need here they were there to train the local military in the fight against these Islamic extremists who Wear these Islamist extremist. Some and some of them are affiliated with al-Qaeda. Others are affiliated with prices in this case it appears that the attack was launched by fifty fighters from a group affiliated with ices worker called ice assumed greater saharan. I'm so that is the situation this is wow how long American troops have been there it's not a well known mission. But as we've seen this is continuation by this administration of the Obama administration is on the idea by within through. Where we support local military in the fight against extremists. We're going to be asking a lot more questions in the coming days I know Louis U and the gang over at the Pentagon for us are going to be leading that charge thank you for joining us thank you Catherine falters. For setting up the White House thank star team that's gonna do it for us here at the briefing term we'll have much more always online abcnews.com. And of course latest tonight. A world news tonight with David Mueller for just an official Charlotte signs. I'm John Santee chief enjoy your Thursday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.