Transcript for John McCain on helping University of Arizona's Lauri Markkanen

Welcome back to March Madness on Capitol Hill abcnews.com. And eight in ESPN I am Rick Klein from ABC doing by. He's against Andy Katz is mean technology in this we're here now with Senator John McCain of Arizona you're going to be. Posting the final war and a couple of weeks very exciting and lovable as Arizona going pretty far and talk about your your agency. You get a great team we've got a young. Guy from Finland he Markkanen as you know Laurie Martin Hughes fantastic and because all of it you know how politicians ideally all credit and he was having trouble with his decent. They went to our office and we helped out with a decent so therefore any success I will take full credit for at a classic. Well he's had a phenomenal freshman he's he's amazing tale goes to in the NBA draft and he's going to be a lottery. I'm just curious how that how does that work. So where no clear that stretches is annoyed. And need to get the receivers owner needs some help. Walk us through there was some delay in getting him of these obviously. Student peace. And there was some question about whether action student well in Finland India in Finland. And and with the US embassy. Provide these. I'd like to tell you are struggling ever had and that is that topsy actually we just currently and said hey how like expedite this. Is not. Quite as big dealers I would like to be with you thank you from John Miller the photo I've met Lori and I did get a thank you Sean Miller and the Daiei young managers really attractive. Young man who by the way he's very happy now you know there's Arizona. Little bit different climate and the defense in Helsinki ethics out.

