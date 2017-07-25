Transcript for John McCain returns to Washington to cast crucial health care vote

We're joined by Mary Bruce ABC congressional correspondent married heard the president weigh in on it as well say he was very happy to be. That vote go through to the big question is now what's next where to they go from here. Well that is the big question and I have to tie on it is spinning roller coaster afternoon up here that culminated in that emotional return. Of Senator John McCain making its first appearance back here on the hill since being. Diagnosed with brain cancer less than a week ago he decided to return to Washington to help cast that vote is yes vote on a motion to proceed to big Ian debate. On health reform its greeted back here with that a lot of hugs and a big standing ovation gave. Cameras at a thumbs up as he walked in and he voted yes on this motion to proceed and then went on to deliver a sterling classic John McCain's speech. Laying in. Today to the process that is let them here today saying they have to return to the old style of legislating saying there needs to be returned to bipartisanship because while he voted yes. On this motion to begin debate today he made clear he's still does not support the bill. And if you look at just how difficult it was to get to this point to date now consider what comes next now's the real hard part. They have to now come up senate Republicans with some way to make good on his promise to the American people to overhaul obamacare and the options are on the table right now they repeal and replace it seemed to build they've been considering for weeks to they go ahead. With just a straight repeal bill everything that's being considered so far simply doesn't have enough votes to get over the finish line. All right Mary Bruce live for us on Capitol Hill thanks Mary.

