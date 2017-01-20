Transcript for The Joint Task Force Service Members Arrive at the Inauguration Parade

It's inauguration day I'm Kelly James we are here on the National Mall and right now. Service members from all five branches that make up the joint task force. It's the end military group that helps the port. At the inauguration and the events around it they are driving on the moment right now. In less than two hours Donald. There are thousands of service members are riding now on the mall. And to march in the parade and support this inauguration. We are going to be speaking with some of them. And but I want to bring in someone to just explain to you guys let the joint task force says hello there you know Larry you know you would hear your name and demand. My name is still sore tomorrow. Live with the third United States a picture it's that the old guard. I am currently a casket team leader. Second platoon honor guard company. Fort Myer Virginia. And so there's going to be thousands of service members arriving today. Can you tell the role of the joint task force today for the day. Today's joint task force is operating in. They're they're working with. The rest of the a and BW to present a parade for the incoming president today. Everybody has are all parts we have some guys marching there's upwards of 101000 soldiers or in service members from all different branches. Going through today and actually conducted this parade through its I've ever obsolete fantastic. It's going to be a great time it's gonna look brave these guys are pretty stoked do it and we're we're very excited to bring in the new presidential. The difference. And it looks like they're going to be playing a number girls racy people with bag pipes is showing up here it looks like the end might keep teeth emerald society. We've seen a lot of gay bars so there's going to be a lot of people playing instruments. As part of that what are some of the other. The other roles that we'll see it would let it color guard or. You guys will see the got to know color guard moving you'll also receive. All the old guard soldiers from honor guard company and a few other companies for about fort Meyer. Right off hand up not exactly sure of that you're gonna see the Marine Corps to see the Marine Corps honor guard. Followed by air force navy's own and so forth everybody's come out today there's a lot of there's a lot of a lot of highs I haven't seen before so I'm excited to see a lot of this. And people coming from service members coming from all over the country correct absolutely yes ma'am. Excellent so we can see all these people they are seeing come off of these buses they will be marching in the parade. So what you can. To an end and watch them in the parade as well and it looks like people are getting really excited I. However people Mozilla. There is this your first I'm not hearing yes. Despite efforts. But part of that I just came came up the trail for opening George as the drills or three years. And others violated studious on it's been an absolute blast it's great that guys are also they look good they they're standard. And in and I very much appreciate. On them and their country here on this story and big time thank you thank. If you think you know. You can see every time to act now it in uniform. What he's seen. All it is different branches coming together as one plays. Military support for the inauguration it's all the activity first inauguration of George Washington and in 1989. That the long standing tradition. And the inauguration in America. And aren't thousands of military members here CB. You marching and participated. We're gonna get you a look at. Had everyone coming on coming up all of them down and we have another service members are going to be. Want to explain to you're seeing not just military members here but also the billions. You're seeing marching bands that will be participating. From high schools across the country. You're seeing and light heat team so but there are groups. Not just military arriving here at this action. Flags also mixed in with civilian groups. That will be coming from all across the country as well so you're seeing high school marching bands. We're seeing dance troupes as well as service it. And let's see if leaking grabbed. People. It's welcome to the mom. Larry events around your. This committee Clinton goes. Yeah it's going to be mark Jesus percent of your group marched in the praying. Yes it how does it feel I mean there's thousands of groups that apply from all over the country to be a part of this day out of the field of eight shows that military action when he found out. Once in a lifetime they get some more to my father's wealth so stores and did. But here I am but. Built us head. It very look though. It's your first time that in an on here is and Gerry Hendrick period it is that very thing about it. Doing a lot of practice. What can people expected there watching Leno or whether they can be good at it with a preview what your plan. Lets them be the best man in their. But. Gave me more about that. I didn't feel that share this moment it's yours I'm dean down here here on the mall just. So let's. I added. You know. I have something in the bucket list of the knows there Colton came up an old it is and tested this with go this do it. Witnesses and let them alive. Well good luck and I think that thing through an indictment that he appreciate net. And just one the group that is going to be marching today I'm here and everyone's very excited very cool story than. C a son and father. Going to be marching together and then pray at certain. Alex you continue to see people are coming off the buses healing their instruments. They've still got a few hours to go into the re insert that's not until 3 o'clock but at noon. I just around noon Donald. Taking the oath of office on capitol steps. On the other side. Of the mall here. And he's lucky groups. Were chosen out of over three Allison. Submitted to be a part of the inaugural parade. From all over the country. It's definitely an honor to be here today at them lots of practice lots of sweat blood sweat and tears going into making this period that we're hoping that the weather we'll let it dissipate and stay nice for them. And everyone can have a great. And here we have. More service members leaving buses. And these buses came from paying out there. Staging area by the Pentagon where they went through all this week and security snacks. And then harassed or it's this area today this isn't an area off. Limits to the public. So these buses have already gone through all this security checks to get in here. City US army members there. Headed towards those two white tents you see in the back where people will be. Waiting. And looks at one group that. Army members there. Very cool moment in front of the Washington monument here on the mall. Next big big. Force of. There's going to be more. Buses driving in science and minutes so. Well we wait for that we're gonna had down to. Ceased to this staging area are prepared to attend. Where he. The service members. And civilians there will be waiting here luckily they don't have to stand out in the cold the whole time we are in this tent earlier there is. Water and and it's warm so that's. It's excellent for them. That is not to kiss for although the people coming just who watched the inauguration. On the other side of these white tents and is. All the way down to the capital. Is the crowd to watch Donald. Are just let me open. They weren't instructed to you that we're layers and safety tips nature's legacy hydrate it. But the excitement there's definitely a lot of excitement we came in that way and people are. Really I'm ramps up and ready to go out. And I'm not hearing anyone complaining too much about the cold and of course there are some safety confidence. Or anyone who needs that theirs first decade. Tents all over the mall so. It should be a good and say it's time for everyone. This is definitely not the way that the mall usually looks this is. An interesting time here with all of the fencing along the entire program at our. That usually this is all over then. And in tourists everywhere. Says security has been in place. Overnight all of this man up. And indefinitely. Taking extra precautions with some theories that. And I just want to take you inside. The tent where. Service members and civilians are. Weeding for the parade still six hours to go before that before the parade starts. But everyone is ready there's thousands of people that are going to be participating in his appearances of a long process it's making. All day it started this morning at 530 in over at the Pentagon. Much warmer any hate that. 11 o'clock grounding. A look at. Every lining. I have another service member Kentucky sergeant first black cares strain. And so tell us where did you travel from to be here is we traveled from. Port mean narrow lanes I'm in the united states army field. We'll be marching today a leading army. And it's not too far. I have a trip Prius imagine you've spent a lot of at a time indeed seem that must feel very different today yeses. Are exciting. A lot of people we've been here all morning. Maybe for marrying for many weeks many minds are very excited today beating the army uses the very proud to be here. They just arrived here but thoughtful process that's been going on since early this morning. Over at the security checks at the Pentagon. Is this your first time marching in an inaugural parade you know this is my second. Pat and and I'm certain it no matter who's being inaugurated this is the big date for a marriage. How it every line that your marching when it feeling today. We are honored we. It's part of our job. We're just Palestinian and I songs in its. We need training to do this and we are to honor it out to be a part of this and. And happy in the end I don't. Heartland. Are you getting to do anything else isn't going to eat then our. Art during this trip where you guys headed back out there will be heading directly back to Courtney is seen as very den and fortunately we don't it's the for taking any of this vessel activities and in DC bags we'll be back home to our families and telling the residents of the day with. I must be super exciting for your. Analysts feel that the unseen and important and watch the parade on ABC news ABC news that thank you so much for you but let that lack of planning hope that stated that I. Music. Just one of the thousand. The service members who will be marching today. You've been evil and it's really and here's the average life. Forms and different brands. They can. Resting there and cement down on our. We'll get someone else's Clinton. Got one more. Service members and he went over here that this specialist. Tyler Bennett thank you my expert speaking with us today. Is this your. First inauguration it is and it's and how what is your reaction when he found out that you're going to be participating in the great attitude. It's awesome and it's suddenly two in. You know we always try to cover you for instance the and make sure everything is good through ever been doing and it's awesome be here be a part of. This bill what kind of special Pratt went in. And suit making today happen Rea. I'm we have we get that makes through birth or uniforms that whole process make sure our medal this time we get over it she used everything rifles and they Syria. We or recklessly between. It's stormed prep for everything but in its third big event like this it's worth it. And your family must be so excited were they going to be watching brown. You have a company in Florida it's among the six new movement goes that if you are as a recording on her Comcast that he traded at. Good to see that. And now. Did you guys have to do any sort of special training or something more where the parade like how did they tell you what what exactly. This come on not long ago youth it's a Sunday and we came I hear. We we did the rout the same route we did on and then I yesterday we did on base. We did another run through. The whole the whole sequence for the for us in the parade but we went there it flies and many times each time. Thank you so much for your service and so happy the event gets to be a part of it can be very very the things we need an inconvenient think you. I know it so much excitement from members here this is you know a big day. For America and obviously as service members people do. You know signed up with their lives on the line for a marriage this is. You know really the pinnacle. Of democracy at the daylights daily that the peaceful transfer of power. So I imagine this tent is going to be getting very full. There are. Just defeated their you know just parcel the number of members that are going to be here I imagine by the time meant. The eighth grade it's almost ready to start it is going to be packed in here. I think. That is they look. Hear from the three. Or ten. Wearing that the military ten ahead of the parade Rea. We are just a little bit further down the mall. And the you know parade will be starting in about four hours. But people are already here and ready and it's the military tent here is just gonna get more and more snow these shirts. Stay with us big day today in nine duration of Donald. In all here on abcnews.com. And we have. Hold team coverage all over DC eight dozens of reporters on the plane that featuring daily ABC news I'm apparently didn't think.

