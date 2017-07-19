Jon Huntsman Jr.: Everything you need to know

More
The Republican has been nominated by President Trump to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Russia.
1:06 | 07/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jon Huntsman Jr.: Everything you need to know
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48724278,"title":"Jon Huntsman Jr.: Everything you need to know","duration":"1:06","description":"The Republican has been nominated by President Trump to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Russia.","url":"/Politics/video/jon-huntsman-jr-48724278","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.