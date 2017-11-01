Transcript for Jon Karl Asks Trump About Intelligence Report on Russia

If the Russians for the sake of syphilis if we likes Donald Trump. I consider that an asset not a lab bill. There's been a horrible relationship with Russia Russia can help us fight crisis which by the way is no poetry. I mean if you look this administration created crisis. By leaving at the wrong time. The void was created crisis was flown. If you look likes Donald Trump guess what folks that's called an asset not a liability now I don't know that I'm gonna get along. With Vladimir Putin I hope might do. But there's the chance I won't. And if I don't do you honestly believe that Hillary would be tougher when Putin did meet does anybody at this really believe that give me a break.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.