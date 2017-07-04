Transcript for Judge Neil Gorsuch confirmed as Supreme Court justice

Hey everybody I'm on the Nevada for joining you live now because the senate it's taking a major step. Voting on the confirmation of Neil corsets potentially take him. From judge to Supreme Court justice there you see a live shot of the senate floor at that boat it's officially now. Under way we're maybe the results here and also tell you what this means. For the Supreme Court and of course for how this and it works moving forward let's go live that's my colleague Mary Alice parks has been covering this for us and joins us now. From Capitol Hill Mary Alice there's a little bit of inevitability. To today's proceedings given what the numbers are so let's just walk through that. A little bit what do they need and whether they hat. Right to confirm that Neal Boortz says they just need a simple majority fifty bun vote. He's expected to get that actually is expected to get more there are some Democrats who said they will support him now that we are at this final stage. So by the end of the day the Supreme Court should have been nine justices on their balance. I'm Mary Alice bitter seems to be the best word to describe how they got here. A protracted battle over this nomination. Just kind of recap for us. What happened yesterday because it was pretty momentous occasion. That got us to this full vote today. Right momentous dramatic extreme they use the word nuclear to describe what McConnell had to do the legislative. Games he had to play the nuclear option. So extreme he changed the rules. So that the senate only needed 51 senators to move. His nomination to the floor traditionally they have needed sixty senators a super majority. To move a confirmation to the floor for a full vote. But Democrats said they were not playing nice this time they had no interest in backing Neel Gore's pitch. There are only 52 Republicans to begin with nowhere near sixty. So McConnell went nuclear like you said it was dramatic it was bitter was momentous and historic day yesterday where they really change the way this body works. And now McConnell able to Gulfport with just a simple majority. Larry Ellis you were there when that vote actually. Happy and and we just thought picture there senate majority leader Mitch McConnell giving. What for him is a big smile I think and the thumbs up as he popped out of that vote but actually like say how was that vote Matt. In the senate. That's really interesting when that vote went down that at nuclear option vote to change the rules. Other notes my house it was actually incredibly quiet. Somber really still in the senate chamber no Republicans were smiling celebrating you know Republicans have been really hesitant to go. This park several. John McCain sticks out as he was. Did not continents his words he said that only an idiot stupid idiot would think this was a good idea and there are plenty of others Republicans we talked to. That we're not happy that they were taking these dramatic measures and really doing away with. Any bipartisanship over this matter so when the actual vote happened it was. It was quiet it was still it was you could feel that it was sort of a sad moment. That's Angel when the next vote happened where they sort of formally ended debate they call the vote for the next day. Then your right McConnell let himself sort of show how pleased he was of himself he smiled he actually high fives and his colleagues and he gave a big thumbs up. You mentioned John McCain there he gave some interviews. After proceedings yesterday Lindsey Graham gave an interview yesterday they seemed incredibly dismayed that they expressed some concern about what this means for how they actually do their jobs. Going forward to put into context Forrest what changed. In the way of how the senators can now work. Writing this this alabaster. Was the idea that you would need sixty votes to stop a filibuster was a great protection for the minority and you know some like John McCain has been a minority he's been amidst in the majority. He understands that. That it can be. In your favor really quickly again to have that kind of protection if you're not the party in power. As you saw some of these he is being. Lake will dominate literally older but also the guys have been held here a long time that sort of feel. The weight of this institution and how important it is to understand that you might be in power today that you might not be in power. Tomorrow and that with you scrap or you just do away overnight with some of these. Protections for the other party that it could come to bite you down the road. And and there are those of us this idea that the senate is different somehow from the house that they do work to gather that there are slower that they deliberate. That they are more moderate because they have to reach across the aisle. A next big question is whether or not they would change the world to impact legislation. And whether they wouldn't make it's that legislation would only need a simple majority and not that sixty vote supermajority. There's a fear this is is a slippery slope. But so far McConnell has said he's not interested in that Democrats. Honestly say that they want to create just firewall. Around that legislative. Filibuster that that if they change that they would mean that the essence of the senate would really just be. All. When we just gone. But you but you're exactly right this was a fundamental change the way that the senate operates and it was not taken lightly. That sort of absence of this Bennett you're talking about there though I don't think we can underscore that enough. Because the weight that they've done business is different and you mention some of the folks there at. Sort of key positions leadership positions there McConnell as justification yesterday with basically that is you know there at the Democrats forced their hand they gave them no option. By trying to block the vote. And the dams came back and basically say well we didn't start this look back to the way that Merrick Garland was treated. When he was up as president Obama's nominee to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat so. It seems like relation there have really devolved and I wonder what you think from your time there how they get them back on track. You know there's really a sadness right now in the hall if there's a feeling that. That relations have totally about a think you're exactly right. No. You can barely look the other party in staffing the in I and out of work to do it there's a lot of frustration because lawmakers know that it to get stopped not need to fund the government by the end of next month when money runs out. And their they're not sure how they get over the you know Orrin hatch another Republican senator said to me yesterday that he hopes his colleagues will. Wake up and realize that they have to work together they have to get past this hurdle. That said Orrin hatch and every single one of the Republicans voted for this will change putt there is a feeling that it's that have to and somewhere. But right now I'm not sure where that is it's become kind of perpetual war escalating war if you. If you say that you do not need to worker the other side to get something as big as a Supreme Court nominee threw them what incentive is there to work with the other side. For what ever comes. Next on Larry house receive live picture there on the senate floor this is a place he's had a lot of time covering just procedurally. What is happening right now it. And in their they're voting on on the confirmation you know vice president patents as presiding. Because it's a historic day camp took to have a new Supreme Court justice if they're life long appointment so these are not happen every you know. Very often so we have the vice president there you know another thing that was interesting to me it's Harry Reid the former majority leader of happens to be. On Capitol Hill today he's in town easing DC we're told that he was meeting with. Minority leader now it's Chuck Schumer his his predecessor. In a lot of ways and and it really gets a bad idea of finger pointing that you were saying. You know back in 2013. It was Harry Reid that stood up there and changed. The rules for some of the lower courts they are facing a lot of obstructionism from the Republicans and celibate change the rules so that they would only need 51 Democrats to past and to confirm some judges for the lower courts. Anson act 'cause a lot of frustration and anger and bitterness with Republicans. And then fast lowered Merrick Garland like you are saying former president Obama's pick to the Supreme Court. Republicans wouldn't give him a vote at all he never got about like that here at night here. I'm baited and move on hand in. Anyway no process no procedure that created Taina bitterness on the other side so it is ban. 34 years and asked the leading frustration and finger pointing. And partisanship. So we know the vote started officially just a few minutes ago. What started the time span we have to look at now how long do we think it could be before we've got some kind of answer. I mean really just minutes typically these boats. Take about 1520 minutes sometimes longer at something like this because. Because frankly. Senators drag their. The company and they're coming from press conferences at the big day at here and Roberts it's Italy is because. They're they're discussing whether that president needs authorization for for airstrikes and military actions of visitors have a lot on their mind you can feel that. There is theirs and they're answering questions on a wide range of issues today so. So while they set time limits 151020. Minutes for a vote. Off that it stretches longer because there's only hundred of them so they give some time they have some patients of senators. You know sort of knows the on an I love. Sitting there watching. Watching them vote is my very favorite things to do you know you can't bring your phones and as a reporter it's a stash them and have a little Cuddy. And then you six. And basically light lean over the edge of the gallery and looked down the last. And and it's it's one of my very everything is uneasy senators that make a point of waiting and tell their name is called to stand up and vote. You see other senators that rush and they kind of make eye contact with the clerk and they give a thumbs up or thumbs down that simple and they locked out fifth. You see the senator that like each other that are friends I am that sit and chat use the time as a break they don't have this act nearby. Am and there's a lot of deal making really big idea we see at all the time deal making that happens there on the senate floor you know just yesterday actually. Senator Collins while all this was happening. She's one of the most moderate Republicans and she spent her time while they were changing the rules. She walked around with it a green envelope. You can see she walked around both sides Republicans senators to the democrats'. Budget senator. And talking about something and her green on the and they'll all of us were texting and headed back outside earphones with Edwards. Act like what's that what is agri problem went then that umbrella. That there are very cage they would tell us actually McConnell confirmed just now in this press conference moments of doubt he said that she's really working on a letter. That would go to the Senate Leadership hopefully be bipartisan to say please. Don't change the rules for legislation please let's keep hating that lets have maintained. That super majority that sixty vote threshold. Four for legislation that comes before this upper chamber. And so with really interesting just to watch the dynamics on the senate floor and your viewers are watching right now as they actually vote. Merry house it's fascinating to hear you talk about it in that way because. We rarely get to see kind of pulling back the curtain and and see how those things are done are you seek you'll milling about and don't understand what's happening. To the point now. For all the press conferences and public statements and and public posturing and blustery words and all that. A lot of that deal making. Aides it's is backed by relationships and one on one conversations. That these colleagues have with each other just like it and moments like that. Exactly rank their people to. Yet that if they remind ourselves. From time to time that he I think. Experts something else like that want to ask you because obviously any other day where they're not another huge news story looming this story would be leading everywhere would be enough to consume every opens minds and conversation the filling out the long vacant Supreme Court seat. But of course we have other news the president authorizing the use of US military airstrikes against Syrian national targets last night specifically in air field in Syria. How is back sort of changing the dynamic conversations that your hearing there in the senate today. It it's remarkable how this. Kind of of vote that they are taking today a historic vote not only changing the rules. But also just the weight of what it is appointing and other member to the Supreme Court. In some ways is the second or third or fourth date on the minds of these senators. And on the minds of some Americans you know we are dealing with are really dramatic moments internationally and that. And the senators feel that they woke up this morning and even late last night sending statements. Holding press conferences talking to reporters and their own constituents and staffs. About the appropriate way to respond to what the president did and we're seeing a wide range up here. You know. Biden bailed by and large in. Republicans and Democrats that I talk to you. Say that they feel like the president was well within his legal bounds to have such a limited targeted strike yesterday that was in direct response to something. That aside did. But going forward but the next steps could be should be we're seeing a wide range of opinions yet some Republicans that are saying. Let's not worry we don't need to cross that breads we will have those conversations later. And you have other Democrats are saying we'd have those conversations right now we need to figure out if he has the authority to do anything else what that authority would look like. That it should be debated in the senate in the house and so Republicans and Democrats really having to answer those questions and having to do a lot of personal deliberation about how they feel that what happened last night. Certainly another big headline I'm sure they're talking about just to underscore. What it is we're watching here and what we we believe we're about to witness I don't let it get ahead of the vote here because. Of course we know what weeks' back to happen but. Surprise is never seem to cease from the halls of Washington these days. But very out but think back now to the last year. The election cycle this one issue and of course you were covering senator Sanders for so much of that cycle. This one issue beep the potential ability. To fill a vacant Supreme Court seat which does not come along with any predictability or with any kind of frequency. This had in fact over how people saw the candidates and viewed there options and wait factors and who they would vote for there were a lot of Republicans. Who sat you know I'm not sure that I can call myself a trump supporter but. We have the possibility to get someone that we lie in a vacant Supreme Court seat and that might be enough that was enough to justify. Supporting. Mr. trump as their candidate and backed. Should not be lost in the conversations were having today that this this one moment was a very long time and. That's exactly wee tots aplenty. Republicans onyx specially that evangelical voting bloc. That that look exactly like he sat they were not necessarily excited to vote for president Trout and candidate trump. He did not seem to align with their values in a lot of ways. But there is a promise he made as a candidate that he would appoint a conservative to that last seat. It would again tilt the balance of the court in favor of concern as you would now assuming that gore such as confirmed like we expect we'll have five conservative members of that court. And that was seen as so important to those voters. Likewise. The exact opposite is true it I've asked a lot. Why it is bats Democrats decided to pick this fight it decided to filibuster. Where sanction really come out strongly against him. You have someone who hasn't. Very fancy pedigree was well liked by a lot of his colleagues why not let this one go out was it worth blowing up the Tenet. For this wine you knew that McConnell was gonna threaten to change the rule. But in the same way that you're just talking about what Matt seat represents. You know Democrats were really feeling the pressure from their base. From the laughed they looked at Neil gore such as record he has he has ruled on some very key cases that they remember. He about he ruled in that hobby lobby case that had to do with whether or not a religious accompanied absolutely just ownership or how to at a family that want it to. To have them exemption to having to cover contraception. To its employee years and contraception insurance to its employees. Should be able to get a religious exemption you know they were private company if that's case the progressives remember. They thought it was a huge deal that it got right to the core of their Audi and so they picked up the phones and they made sure that Democrats. He knew that they wanted nothing lasts but a total filibuster. I'm on this appointee on this nomination. And and me and that and again I you know want as a case that he ruled that. About corporations and down there's a real fear from the left about the possibility of of Citizens United like cases coming before. The Supreme Court again. So both sides both extremes both bases and mealy pushing. Their members their representatives here in the senate to two acts when it came to this vital seat on the bench. Merry house you bring up a really interesting point there at that I think it's worth pointing out. For our viewers which is that there are so many other factors I mean obviously. Pretty what you think that these votes are just based on the merits of the candidate only need to think back to Merrick Garland and that is just not true but. You know considering 2018 is coming up considering that some of these senator isn't democratic senators. Come from states where mr. Tran won the popular vote you know there are so many factors that feed into. How people choose to position themselves and vote on even issues like this which you think it's just about one thing and end up being about a dozen different ones. That exactly right and and you know there are. Expend all those issues really come up when you're talking about the Supreme Court in the NRA and and and gun rights money in politics like we're saying with Citizens United let alone abortion and contraception. There immigration it is a it is nonstop and and and that was what makes the Supreme Court so unique. It's what makes a seat on the Supreme Court so smash little. And it and people that are tiled and what is what is going on they are well aware they might come with their. Pet issue another one. Was talking to a group of environmentalists. Yesterday there were up here. I capitol Helen mean eight a progressives got arrested him on the senate buildings yesterday because they did is sit and you know and and AC at the Supreme Court can have a final say in how the trump administration decides to roll back environmental protection so people might com. To the Supreme Court fight with their own pet issue. But there are a lot of issues. On the table pretty much anyone that you could think up. Mary Alice I think you mentioned earlier this is sort of one of the final things that senators do before they had out to recess is that right. Riot that exactly an. To stick around and and indeed some Wayne gazed at the White House or the Defense Department over the issue of Syria. And drafting a new. I have authorization for any further military campaign in the region. App might be a reason to stick around there are some senator saying that they should delay recess they should stay in town they shouldn't you carry out. I'm gonna drop right here now could it looks like my president pence is. Names are 45. The nomination. Neal M corsets of Colorado. To be an associate justice. Of the Supreme Court. Of the United States. Is confirmed. Majority leader. A mood to reconsider the vote and I moved to table a motion to reconsider. All in favor say I. Those opposed no. The eyes appear to have. Some guys do have a the motions tabled a move pursued the legislative session. Questions on the motion. All in favor sale. Those pose no. The eyes appears to have it. The eyes do haven't. The motion is agreed to a mood proceeded record session to consider color number 34 rob rose and son to be deputy attorney general. Question is on the motion. All in favor say. Those. Oppose no. Diaz appears to have they do have it the motion is agreed to. Send a cloture motion and a. So there you have it marks the day today is the day that Colorado judge Neal Boortz it. Officially became associate Supreme Court justice. Neal Boortz that Mary Alice parks the boats pretty much breaking down as we expected it right 54. To 45. Exactly they're at there's few. More moderate Democrats mansion. Among others that said that net that up from the beginning that they were going to support him I'm not. Not close to sixty out obviously again reinforce that idea that rule change was always going to be necessary. But he did get a few. Members of the Democratic Party in backing him. Abbott exactly how we expected. The bench will now be fall. Mary Alice you know in their previous conversations before when mr. ports just name first came up as the nominee as we've talked about the possibility of his potential confirmation. We talk a lot of about how this and it'll might break down. They think at fairly tight vote I'd given its national context perhaps Supreme Court justices have previously. Being confirmed that anyone you talked to there think that this is just sort of the way things are now moving full. You know that's a really interesting plate you're exactly right Republicans have sat. That Democrats are just way too extreme on this issue that nation at half. They should acknowledge that he came with the right pedigree and the rights. The red the rooms starting to fill I think operating another ready for an at a press conference in just a moment. I'm in here but they and there are a lot of Republicans as a lot of finger pointing at said that Democrats should have come on board there was not something. A egregious and course its record and that the fact that so few are willing to back in with the real issue. On the other side. Democrat said that in the past. Presidents have made a point of floating names of both parties before aunt and testing the waters to make sure. That there was bipartisan support for any nominee so you're exactly right this is an extremely tight vote. Only a handful if he hill. A Democrats willing to willing to back Trump's first pick to the Supreme Court. Mary Alice park's live forth on Capitol Hill thanks so much ground. Yanked. There you go we and our day with a full Supreme Court bench thanks to all of you for joining us as well you can always go to abcnews.com for more on that story and others for now. I'm on an Abbas and I'll see you back here soon.

