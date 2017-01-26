Judge Thomas Hardiman: Everything You Need to Know

More
The Massachusetts native has been on a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit since 2007.
0:32 | 01/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Judge Thomas Hardiman: Everything You Need to Know

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45064619,"title":"Judge Thomas Hardiman: Everything You Need to Know","duration":"0:32","description":"The Massachusetts native has been on a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit since 2007.","url":"/Politics/video/judge-thomas-hardiman-45064619","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.