Transcript for Judiciary Committee poised to vote on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

Today the Senate Judiciary Committee ending his vote on Supreme Court nominee meal corset. What I can tell you but no or little better arm before it. And it majority leader Mitch McConnell is threatening to do what ever it. It takes to break a filibuster by Democrats. It is not clear how many GO three Democrats have announced they will vote for gore stitched the White House needs five more defectors to avoid the so called nuclear option. But there are real nukes at stake in the growing tensions with North Korea. That issue a critical agenda item in the upcoming visit of Chinese president she agent being the meaning already potentially contentious after some of the president's campaign rhetoric. We can't continue to allow. Giant that to rape our country and that's what they're doing. And now in an interview with the Financial Times president trump said China you'll either the signed a helpless with North Korea or they won't implying that the US may have to act alone. But North Korea is doing its own Saber rattling. One North Korean official threatening if you bring out a knife to attack us we will take out a sword. Well over a round of golf with senator Rand Paul the president's negotiations on health care appear to be continuing. I remain very optimistic that we will get. A volunteer field. But really do not hold out any expectation that they're going to be movement on health care anytime soon can it's an agent. That issue continues to divide Republicans as does Russia. But a new poll out now shows that a majority of Americans. Are in favor of an independent investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.