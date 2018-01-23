Transcript for July 25, 2001: Dick Cheney talks about being vice president

The vice presidency is said to be an enormously frustrating Joseph because you're not the office. This president has given you a lot of authority given year old lot of power. Talk about the good. I A I found it be virtually all good I never planned to Mexico this is my fifth to work. My third time in the White House and I really thought I completed my time in government and then to have the opportunity to come back now. My stage in life sixty years old making it to do it one more time. Sort of correct those mistakes you made. Earlier in your career you're you're making policy. And Chester policy participate in policy making process. He has given me a lot of responsibility. We function very much as a team which is exactly what he said he wanted to when I signed on. I think products Washington prisons. Sequence. No one can argue your. Individual man picture and it has a right to keep force between him and his doctor privately that the vice president movements which. People would like to know what medicines you're people would like to know Richard you cage you rate is people would like to know. There's a lot of stuff people would like to know and you're saying in effect like to know open on market because. Why well. I would argue Ted that we provide an enormous amount of information. Can't. They get a head cold that's that's news I go to the grocery store when I bias in the newspaper suffice for the restaurant when he. Shows up from the reliable source column or its future vice president of the United States would do you ever when you're coming to work you feel I'm pushing this a little. And I'm cushion our which are no I'm Ted. This idea of a big deal for you were Brothers a watcher but I've lived with this for. Well over twenty years. And since 1978. And you know I'm used to pace myself I think Karen myself and do those things I need to do. But. Say we provide vast amount of information people of ever reached the point where can't do the job. Or my doctors tell me that I'm not not up to the task of the first when I think about but he's good grief. But I am here to do a job for the present I think I am able to do it perfectly acceptable. That there's no reason in this day and age why somebody with coronary artery disease can with a perfectly normal life nothing possibly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.