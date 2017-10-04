Justice Neil Gorsuch sworn in to Supreme Court

More
ABC News' Amna Nawaz talks with former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, Terry Moran and MaryAlice Parks about the cases the new justice will face.
23:23 | 04/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Justice Neil Gorsuch sworn in to Supreme Court

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46706207,"title":"Justice Neil Gorsuch sworn in to Supreme Court","duration":"23:23","description":"ABC News' Amna Nawaz talks with former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, Terry Moran and MaryAlice Parks about the cases the new justice will face.","url":"/Politics/video/justice-neil-gorsuch-sworn-supreme-court-46706207","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.