Kellyanne Conway Cites 'Massacre' That Never Happened to Defend Travel Ban

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, attempted to clarify a statement she made in an interview Thursday on MSNBC, tweeting this morning that she meant to say "Bowling Green terrorists" instead of "Bowling Green massacre."
Bit of head scratching going on this morning following a statement by trump advisor Kellyanne Conway on MSNBC. Com were referred to a Bowling Green massacre to justify president trumps ban on refugees. And immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries listen. I think that it's brand new information to people. That President Obama had a six month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this consular radicalized. And ever the master masterminds behind the Bowling Green plastic cutlass. Because Ding comfort. It didn't get covered because it never happened are giving Conway the benefit of the doubt here however. She may have meant an incident in 2011 involving two Iraqi nationals. Who were later indicted for allegedly having ties to. Attacks against UUS troops in Iraq those two men. Lived in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

{"id":45244733,"title":"Kellyanne Conway Cites 'Massacre' That Never Happened to Defend Travel Ban","duration":"0:52","description":"Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, attempted to clarify a statement she made in an interview Thursday on MSNBC, tweeting this morning that she meant to say \"Bowling Green terrorists\" instead of \"Bowling Green massacre.\"","url":"/Politics/video/kellyanne-conway-cites-massacre-happened-defend-travel-ban-45244733","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
