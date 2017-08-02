Transcript for Kellyanne Conway Defends Credibility, Says White House Has 'High Regard' for Facts

CNN news ban on you know Kellyanne Conway and number hat. They had they had a band that she was not going to be coming back so fast because. She makes up stuff she spends crazy stuff so. Anyway the band Lance it lasted about twenty minutes because she appeared less side and Jake Tapper is chow and here's what she said when she was asked about. The president's latest alternative fact take a look at it. But the president's statements that are false like the murder rate is the highest it's been an almost half a century false how about the fact that the media doesn't report on terrorist attacks. False Montauk where the president of the United States saying things that are not true demonstrably not true that is important and arguably more important. Then whoever you. Reached you at your daughter's life. Well Friday Friday. More important and then as many things he says that are true they're making a difference in people's lives. Call us safe. I want to go on Twitter and you can't stand all wise Matt yeah. I raise a child and I'm in my daughter's raising time I'm a grandmother. And my Christmas said to me the other day I'm if Lisa to bed guy why did they put him there. Here's a child who's thinking correctly I have to do my homework I have to go to sleep at 8 o'clock I have seen my vegetables and how come he's got us. I have to tell the truth on sale now I get it the example of the law I at the top whether he's line this time I'm not that time is irrelevant doesn't mark. Global though is that she didn't say now that those are true. Sure residents sheep didn't deny that he was lying she just try to say that other things are more important and it's remarkable coming from the Republicans because didn't they impeach President Clinton for perjury while that was and how it's but they impeached inferred from why it is a different line all the tell if they catch trump lying under oath they can impeach him breath oh yeah I. It's not important that lies aren't important. Thing I think we've I just as they act. O port is humor that's why at all I am not a liar not I can't remember what I said it I'll clad. So I have to keep the truth he'll invest yeah. Yeah Craig Allen part of the reason I mentioned earlier that I want Max to be a little more fired up at times is. I said when I sit here. As your wife and say I'm scared when I'm talking about is not every headline I'm not speaking I not eating everything I'm seeing on TV I'm saying. That we live in a time right now where miss information is my biggest fear. Politicians can sidestep an alternate but I recognize that I can still piece things together from that. When someone is actually making statements that aren't true it's very difficult as a citizen as a consumer of the news to go out left to check everything with resources and the fact that the White House recently the saints while you know what we're doing a lot of good overhears little cave we do that that's that is a theory scary thing for me. Every White House does this sound legal law not Wyoming and not. Suzanne all right Susan Rice got on TV how many times and Wendy YouTube video for terrorist attack that was complete garbage what she president Obama's surrogate got on TV and told you if you like to plan to Atlanta and like any doctor president also set if you like your plan you keep your plan if you like your doctor and a lot that was amazing how your doctor that's. It was as I wasn't told me when I know at the time to edit Diane you often have instead the President Obama you thought he asked if I don't and that there is no. And traffic. No well Bob yeah the Affordable Care Act and you've got most of the country sitting there saying well I ensure free and has only enough he just said that we have the highest crime rate in 47 years that's at a unlock Apple's news. They all lie so you have to be kind of you know not like yeah. I'm a. Valencia now I know what am I live and act speaks to intention if you're doing Obama carrying her hoping that you can keep a doctor or you're approaching these complex. Think this is different than lying out different voter fraud. It's not different because that wall was passed because they needed public support and only got public support through deception by saint. You should support the slugger going to be able to keep your doctor your plan your insurance costs. He's got down potentially lie a hundred and I don't get a yes I lies about everything including might not. He's not a liar I didn't lie about everything the lions and to you can't even compare the two.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.