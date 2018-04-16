Transcript for Kentucky Gov. Bevin apologizes to 'those who were hurt' by child sex abuse remarks

State wide protests over teacher pay now spreading to Colorado today hundreds of educators are taking part in a so called day of action at the capitol. Demanding more education funds Colorado has a fifth lowest average teacher's salary in this country. And the governor of Kentucky is apologizing for saying. A teacher strike in his state left children vulnerable to drugs and sexual assault because they weren't in school. And governor Matt Bevan says that he didn't mean to hurt anyone by saying the walkout put kids in harm's way. Kentucky house lawmakers have condemned evans' remarks teachers rallied Friday to oppose a new pension plan and a call for more funding.

