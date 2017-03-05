Kevin McCarthy announces House will vote Thursday on GOP health care bill

More
The house majority leader said he expects the vote on passage to occur early Thursday afternoon.
0:51 | 05/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kevin McCarthy announces House will vote Thursday on GOP health care bill

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47191828,"title":"Kevin McCarthy announces House will vote Thursday on GOP health care bill","duration":"0:51","description":"The house majority leader said he expects the vote on passage to occur early Thursday afternoon.","url":"/Politics/video/kevin-mccarthy-announces-house-vote-thursday-gop-health-47191828","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.