Transcript for Key takeaways from President Trump's new budget blueprint

Nadir analyses we wrote about how this process was actually playing itself out much differently. Than it has in the past Tommie Liddell about that and why you think that's significant. Wal me as I mentioned earlier about just how this is such a you know it a shell of even what this skinny budgets were from previous administrations. There's a lack of fund documentation is also later in the process you know it'd. On both President Bush and President Obama submitted their skinny budgets on February 28. And they were more robust with a lot of the analysis one the other things that I had point out yeah that is. It's only gives either an FY eighteen numbers normally in an and a budget you're gonna get at ten year projection of spending and revenue in and mandatory spending. And none of that is here. We're supposed to be getting the full budget in May. But there are an NB kind of behind the eight ball because we haven't finished fiscal year 2017 appropriations that sort term. Extension expires the end of April. They're gonna have to deal with that there have to deal with this supplemental request and then they're gonna be way behind as they start doing appropriations and later in the season and anytime you have a big change like this like you know in the Lotta cuts. It just slows down the process because there's a lot of fighting over in the trenches over the various spending cuts and new who gets the -- restore. The state your big take away seems to be that we don't know yet everything we need to narrow. To talk about what kind of impact budget like this pat. Yeah absolutely absolutely and and you know in an as is so shut up pointed out I mean because a lot of these cuts are probably going to be restored its belly and actually pointed out Islamist. It it was get a free pass that something like this they can make certain proposals and know that. They're the money is going to be restored but they may be set the bar. Higher for some programs that that make sure they can continue to get extra funding and it set the bar lower for some programs that nature that they don't. Get fully restored. Just you take away and that thing. I think that and has a lot of long lines where Steve inside is that we have to see what the final budget looks like after the back and forth. But that the numbers just from the left complain a pretty sweeping even make moving he sent. That the said yesterday that the cuts to the State Department are quote. Fairly dramatic and I think that. We need to see how this plays out. But also had these large cut staff. Will be Wheaton is watching and following all the latest what you cut right if it Aliph. From taxpayers for common sense to Washington DC just lost here in New York thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.