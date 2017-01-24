Transcript for Key Things to Watch in Mulvaney's Confirmation Hearing

Of the Congressional Budget Office thanks so much for being with us sir thanks for having a home. So I think one of the questions a lot of people have is exactly what is discussed the L and B we hear a lot about it every time new policy proposals are made. But give us a little bit of context here what exactly is this man being questioned about running. We'll certainly he'll be in charge of the president's budget and so. Any new administration will submit to congress what they referred to as they're skinny budgets thirty or forty pages of the the new president's top priorities prison win this case that would be tax reform. It would be repealing replacing obamacare. Infrastructure program. Whatever is going to for border security. It would lay out. Not just the dollars involved but what exactly does the president want it is the vehicle by which the president sends to congress the specifics of any request and Maldini shopping responsible for preparing map. For clearing it making sure all the agencies agree with what's in the those proposals and that there workable. And later they will follow that with a full scale budget hundreds of pages long somewhere in April and may when they when they have the time prepared also. That's an important part of his job he'll do that every year they'll review the progress on it halfway through each year. And he will be. Essentially that the chief Turk cured of the taxpayers' dollars on behalf of president from. And I it's worth noting that you will also served on a presidential campaign of the director of economic policy for ten runs on McCain back in 2008 there is this line. About campaigning. In poetry but then having to govern in prose though for someone who's gonna take over this role at the Allenby director how do you bring those two worlds together. Well I think it's important to recognize that high you inherit. From your predecessor the starting point for whatever budget gonna prepare so in this case out my old shop the Congressional Budget Office. Just this morning put out new projections of of deficits and and and debt for the federal government and they inherit a very difficult situation that's it's going to be nearly 600 billion dollars this year. It'll rise to over trillion dollars by the end of what would be two terms for trump presidency. And so mr. won't be any inherits a real difficult time in getting things to add up. He then has to juggle the president's promises on the campaign trail. With that situation is inherited. That's a recipe for difficult decisions and so. I think the second part of the job that the part that's least appreciated is the management part. OMB has tremendous responsibilities. In reaching out each agency weather's the Justice Department the Labor Department interior. And making sure that they are managing consistent with what the president would like. So that they not only are keeping track of the dollars they're making sure that they're being excused and exactly the way the president promised. On dump poetry in the end isn't getting results the proposes the data day of leaning on the agency isn't working with the congress to get the money. Well let me ask you specifically about some of those campaign promises and you know president trump ran on. Increasing defense spending and massive infrastructure. Bill that he's trying to get past. The Allegheny is known as the fiscal hawk he wins he came in non through that that's staunch conservative Tea Party wave several years ago and and has repeatedly called for a budget cuts. So how how did those two worlds scrape together how to he fill this role and still fulfill president terms campaign promises. Hot and I think everyone is eager to see how that plays out quite frankly you know honestly. If you looked at what the president campaigned on he wanted an enormous tax cut he wanted to very large. Infrastructure spending program he won a two. Increased defense spending is dimensions and I do some other things ot. All told that would have expanded. The deficit and the debt enormously. What was already inheriting a big problem that you know. Simultaneous the congressman didn't like the starting point so I think everyone's eager to see how this plays out but one thing I had a point ounces. No president President Obama didn't before him President Bush did not. Get everything they promised on the campaign trail there is a reality of putting things through congress. That shapes things. And mr. Albania's real asset will be his experience in the house his understanding of the congress. And the negotiations they're going to out about what exactly. They can get for the president so he can fulfill the promise but keep the books making good cents. And on that point at having to push things through congress and work with them there we know that congressman will be actually hi there. A good relationship with speaker Paul Ryan he was I believe one of three members who actually offered a nominating speech for him. Recently so how important is that relationship and how does that play into the actual data gay pro is moving forward well. Certainly every year there are budgets that have to be ethical congress. What's the starting point the president's budget say send them the president's budget up and then he can have a good conversation with the speaker about. Sequestration 20/20 one. Let's see you're back and sequestration by toy it's gonna be down Lindsay TV senator Graham it's going to be well below 4% it may be closer to two but between two and 42 point 3% of OK what's the historical average spending. This has worked that it got live picture inside the confirmation hearing African it make more available. Who is tapped to run the O and B you wanna stay with that live. You can hop over to live Channel 8 right now just promote the context of a stiff back out and rejoin Eric asked. Down in our Washington DC bureau Douglas Holtz eat in the former director. The Congressional Budget Office mr. will seek an what do you make of what you're hearing so far it sounds like this line of questioning is gonna come up again and again. Where mr. Albania asked for past representations he'd made about how he believes budget cuts should move forward. And asking add him to square those with what mr. trump has promised on the campaign trail. I think it's important for the viewers recognized the context in the contacts is very simple. The so called entitlement programs the Social Security's and Medicare's Medicaid or with terror acts of the world. Our two thirds of the budget Alan growing very very rapidly. The other part the things that congress does every year the analyst Christian spanning. Is ace in increasingly small fraction of the budget and senator Graham about the point out defense spending is getting smaller and smaller fraction of of the budget. And this is it a source of great tension on Capitol Hill and it's going to be his source of great tension in the White House because mr. trump. Campaign on a promise to not touch Medicare or Social Security. Both of which will double in size over the next ten years at a time when revenues will not even come close to that Lenovo by a little over 50% so. You've got a problem revenues not growing very fast these big spending programs going very very fast and the crowding out the rest of spending and honest moving these past rep reputations have been undertake this problem on. I'm and undertake and so it's gonna take a Medicare the president said no we're not going to do that and so. There histories are in conflict I think he gets resolved very very simply presidents the boss mr. Laney. Will give him his advice and it may not be taken and I think that's a very common experience that so don't I've been in the White House. You know you give your put posters their best advice and then see where they decide. And this is something it's worth noting we've heard a getting and from different nominees where they differ with mr. trump they say well I'll offer my advice. And we'll see if he takes it I Cuba get your take on something else. One of the former OMB director's under. President Reagan David Stockman weighed in recently about the nomination of mr. Maldini any quitting after the living in a very very different world. Today it's vastly different when it comes to the budget he talked about entitlement spending its five times greater than it was. Under President Reagan military homeland security intelligence spending as three times bigger and that's. The deck today is twenty trillion he gets rate that as a ticking time bomb. When it comes to with a budget that mr. trump just can't fix. We make of. I think there's a lot of truth in what he said could take out the drama and just look at the numbers that are out there. Over the the next eight years you know we're gonna see the deficit doubles going to be a trillion dollars. Of that trillion dollars over 600 billion will be interest on previous borrowing. That tells you that the federal government is getting perilously close to borrowing just pay interest on previous borrowing. If it continues on its current course it will end up doing that and that's just not sustainable. So you know. But he should be under the illusion of the choice of doing nothing there will have to be some sort of change in federal finances. The questions are going to be when and how fast and one of the programs will be affected so far congress has avoided taking on the big programs and mr. trump. Promised to continue that was so security Medicare. Op I think if he gets out two years are nice to start wondering about that. And when he runs for reelection I think that's a promise he won't be able to make. As you point out a lot of questions remain what it it can get and.

