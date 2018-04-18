-
Now Playing: Larry Kudlow apologizes to Nikki Haley in Trump admin spat over Russia sanctions
-
Now Playing: Missouri attorney general says governor may have committed felony
-
Now Playing: EPA internal watchdog finds Pruitt's top aide approved controversial raises
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court takes up battle between states, web retailers over sales tax
-
Now Playing: President Trump: U.S., North Korea already talking 'at extremely high levels'
-
Now Playing: Ending America's 'drug crisis' is top DOJ priority: Sessions
-
Now Playing: Kentucky Gov. Bevin apologizes to 'those who were hurt' by child sex abuse remarks
-
Now Playing: Trump touts GOP's tax cuts in roundtable with Hispanic business leaders
-
Now Playing: Pence's national security adviser pick steps aside
-
Now Playing: Nikki Haley 'unbelievably proud' of Trump's Syria decision process
-
Now Playing: Trump lashes out at Comey: 'Untruthful slimeball'
-
Now Playing: Oct. 28, 2005: 'Scooter' Libby indicted on multiple charges
-
Now Playing: Sanders: Libby pardon was 'not at all' a signal about Mueller probe
-
Now Playing: Trump poised to pardon Dick Cheney's former chief of staff: Sources
-
Now Playing: James Comey has a 'difficult time' telling the truth, White House says
-
Now Playing: Syria strategy not to engage in civil war, but some things 'simply inexcusable': Matt
-
Now Playing: Pompeo in hot seat during confirmation grilling
-
Now Playing: Trump sending military to southern border
-
Now Playing: 18 AGs, 6 cities sue US government over census question
-
Now Playing: Felix Sater on Capitol Hill for Senate Intel interview