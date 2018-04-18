Transcript for Larry Kudlow apologizes to Nikki Haley in Trump admin spat over Russia sanctions

The UN ambassador Nikki Haley in the meantime isn't backing down from a very public spat with other White House officials. Haley went on TV Sunday saying he sanctions against some Russian companies would be announced the following day. But that didn't happen in new White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow then suggested Hayley was suffering from what he called momentary confusion. Well then Haley fired back a Kudlow writing publicly. With all due respect I don't get confused. Kudlow has since called Haley and apologized. The Associated Press reports three senior administration officials actually trying to get Haley to clarify her comments about the sanctions but she refused.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.