Larry Kudlow apologizes to Nikki Haley in Trump admin spat over Russia sanctions

More
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley pushed back on the suggestion that she was "confused" about possible new sanctions for Russian military support to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
0:40 | 04/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Larry Kudlow apologizes to Nikki Haley in Trump admin spat over Russia sanctions
The UN ambassador Nikki Haley in the meantime isn't backing down from a very public spat with other White House officials. Haley went on TV Sunday saying he sanctions against some Russian companies would be announced the following day. But that didn't happen in new White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow then suggested Hayley was suffering from what he called momentary confusion. Well then Haley fired back a Kudlow writing publicly. With all due respect I don't get confused. Kudlow has since called Haley and apologized. The Associated Press reports three senior administration officials actually trying to get Haley to clarify her comments about the sanctions but she refused.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54562294,"title":"Larry Kudlow apologizes to Nikki Haley in Trump admin spat over Russia sanctions","duration":"0:40","description":"U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley pushed back on the suggestion that she was \"confused\" about possible new sanctions for Russian military support to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.","url":"/Politics/video/larry-kudlow-apologizes-nikki-haley-trump-admin-spat-54562294","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.