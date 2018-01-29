Lawmaker proposes plastic straw bill

A California lawmaker has proposed making it a crime to offer plastic straws.
New proposal in California one lawmaker wants to make it illegal for a restaurant servers to handout plastic straws. Unless they're asked for the proposal. Penalty is hard to up to six months in jail at fine. The bill's sponsor says it's a way to cut down and environmental damage from plastic. But critics call it over kill one asked if cocktail umbrellas. For techno another known.

