Transcript for Lil' Wranglers Head to DC to Perform in Inaugural Parade

And unfairly taint the team and they're packed hearing in the hunt rain apparently area and sixty. We're going to be marching down in the inaugural parade and it is one of the lucky that this isn't out of thousands of rotten but country of Hank Aaron. Parents accent. And a paint you dance room. And learn a little bit aren't they're going to be nine. What they're going to be dancing in the arraignment today but apparently it's not without direct experience. I'm Aaron they if you ever in quality it here. I. We have. Everybody. Help and I think we're. Me. Little bit what they're going to be and pop. Acted appropriately switches on and we had to make it and preparations to come here and since we didn't hear thank god the things that got to beat the senators Craig and dance. American accent. And senator John Cornyn as well also but in our representatives. Tad oh and then an otherwise and therefore as sound. A lot of new things. Monuments and see things that they've never seen forward you know. I imagine this is the first time earned many of these kids in DC and amp sounds like what opportunity we want a while now. And what's especially crap that you guys continue paying. And then it's your night late march heating. Allen's history and that means heavy and high wire report. In order to be in the break tradition wearing pads at every day special. Diet and it Saturday night dance on the eyes. Wild dancing. Information. Down the street. All that's definitely over its counseling. What are we seeing here is that the pulpit that's. Becky and 23 tickets and Marie don't get home. And that's their ankle and all sorts of things happened and all of these things happening. Thank you chicks. Who had not on the side of the tricks or jitter. You know on the side and lit partners in the and I see it looks like a lot of different ages here tell us a little bit more about little wranglers and to honor all ages. How it's art Ed and let you get back tonight. OK well I'm a former Aggie wranglers and tech thing in university. And when my children went down. Yeah. Nice and seven if he can pick up my daughter was fire. And passed. So I started to get him some Aggie wranglers when he came and got some kids together in our first team that was seventeen years ago. So now it's round 220. Wranglers in College Station twelve Wright doesn't Alison. Opening a new branch in Houston this summer so it's really ground at community service and actually and we dance on this day over. The United States anywhere that we are able to and air curtain. Air that our first. Nashville. Gore and Gephardt. And I'm actually at the time. It was electric. And aren't opted here tonight loving side. Let's talk to a couple of them out they're gonna and I ended. Let's lives and airline. Let's not let out Catherine I. Alan you know I think seniors Islam and how long have you been dancing hello frank I mean you Dixie is. And I human I'll eat banquet in China that you and it and now what is your reaction when he found out. That you're going to be coming DC today and learned that new president and I'm really sit down with excitement like I believe in on race that. This is really grateful and safe instead I'd be here. Are your parents back at home and they excited and you can I have meetings X all week to. Like I. Isn't going to hear uniting the enemy likes Nina Easton it's been like mine and you have gotten a little minutes time hearing as well you're saying it's another thing and apparently an argument imagine that it. An angry. I had seen running in Iowa beautiful. It is. It. And I am dying that day and I think he's not my aunt my hair care. RAM and. I'm Tony Allen. And I am eighteen years old and been honoring there for five years and don't like. Grandparents like lots in it and I'm talking current team. I think it's one problem team something that in politics in this very moment we have act hearing yours I looked up to. For quite awhile there's that there maintenance group like you know I think our game getting things like that. I am I never thought I'd be here. It. It's easy now. Well let me tell you that they weren't flying for you guys to be apart. That cannot you know bring him an anti. It's when the first is. Only September October and we tried out. It's something I wasn't expecting the inaugural parade and you will hurt in the communities they. I think I'm very that we are trying out of the inauguration also inside. Now they made yeah actually getting out as part and your application. And finally learned. That you're going to be in that now let's average when he bragged. No one was the end result feeling when you found out that this that is happening area of the pretty Christmas present. Absolutely. I think at first as a little bit this leaked out there they're just playing with me when I found out that it was the real deal. I just couldn't believe it is it's something that. I would never even dreamed of doing. As a lowly rank since may. Especially stuff did you guys have to do to you learn how to dance on the screen already locking. In the streets of deep feelings about the flag. We had just learned a lot of new techniques. Constantly moving forward where normally reluctant stationary team this is now and integrating the idea. Pawns forward motion while doing the things that we you normally do. Can we get them to do one last Atlanta last reached the crash though this is a preview of what they're going to be dancing. In the inaugural parade and just stubborn and I worry here in the streets of deep. Dancing in honor of Donald tapes from the new president of the united. Here again. Yeah. I think you don't mind that can't let's it's been a long front to get here. A lot of stress in your ignorant if you one thing that you hope it happens all apparent that they take away from them that thanked her. That they got to be apart they very historic moment in time. To witness that is transparent our country. What makes an air sampling. And that. You know that we learned to really work together. I was thank you. I think that everybody can learn from them and we've all come together all these different ages and now work together and get along really well they work out their differences in any case and they're gonna go in their uniforms something that we get written. At a but it can't implement like that everything out. A lot congratulation. On all your hard work and getting ear and Clinton locked. At and you can see on TV. During the inaugural parade here on abcnews.com. Thank you so much I learned he had a little look around you might notice a wranglers can't the only fun at the end of that and they're actually going to be thousands of people. Are good team aren't seeing. In the rain and you're seeing. People it lagged other marching bands from across the country there's act I've learned there. I'm art service members from every branch of the military are also here. And his act and the other line. There let me outside Fiedler thank him well. We're not too far away and rain beginning. Inherently fun and excitement here at every line and looking at me that we. Race. Hard work and and Latin practice time it gets it and it's those that Clinton. And if parents not having that you can see wranglers in Allentown you'll pray on eight Eaton. It means you're eating and that thanks for dining and Aaron Aaron game.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.