Listening to America: Doylestown, Penn., voters on the nation's political climate

More
ABC News' Dan Harris hears from Americans on President Trump's first 100 days.
44:18 | 04/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Listening to America: Doylestown, Penn., voters on the nation's political climate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46996634,"title":"Listening to America: Doylestown, Penn., voters on the nation's political climate","duration":"44:18","description":"ABC News' Dan Harris hears from Americans on President Trump's first 100 days.","url":"/Politics/video/listening-america-doylestown-penn-voters-nations-political-climate-46996634","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.