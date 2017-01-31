Transcript for In Love and in Limbo: One Couple Is Stuck Between Trump's Executive Order and Iran's Vowed Retaliatiory Ban

And we were at the last step the last that issue was to have her final interview today she can come here. To the US and we can finally. Start our life together. And at that moment this. Then came into effect and you can imagine. How devastated we were having waited so long. Before I started law school. I took a trip to visit family and here two friends of friends of mine. My way home on. What made me phone though with her. And there's a lot of things this is bad for cinco little thing he towards and that my semester of law school I decided that. She is the one and I want to propose filed. And while I was in law school showed that I can support her and she comes here and we didn't have a plan B. We had no idea. That this would even be a possibility that we that I couldn't bring my wife here as a US citizen you run hatter reactionary. The response. And they banned. US citizens and it's not clear whether they'll apply to dual nationals my whole world. Has turned upside down. We don't want to be cut open this feud between these two government Georgia's loses on a live our life there's hope that's all we have right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.