Transcript for March 26, 1979: Begin, Sadat sign the Egypt-Israel peace treaty at the White House

They walked through the north portico door of the White House just after 2 PM two men still technically at war flanking the mediator who was bringing them to the moment of peace. They walked the few steps to the north lawn where some 12100 guests were waiting. They stood for the National Anthem. Fresh north wind streaming the flag Anwar also talk Vieira who dared to set aside hatred. Not from vague and the Jews who dared to set aside suspicion. And Jimmy Carter the American who refused to give up in the task of bringing them together. Then would know more fanfare they signed the documents including three copies of the treaty of peace. One in Arabic and in Hebrew third controlling copies in English. It was the moment a piece. Look at and they tried to say what it meant. Today we celebrate the victory. Not of a bloody. Military campaign. But of an inspiring. Peace campaign. The dedication and determination of these two world statesman. Ample and fruit. Peace has come to Israel and Egypt. This item of these documents marks only be beginning of peace. Bob. It is and India spends super stop. Then there be no more suffering or denial Friday. There could be no more this dead. Our loss of faith. Didn't know motherland and it also opt tried. Live no young man's waist his life when their conflict from which no one bit if it. There's gonna be no more war. Or not shed between products ended Friday. It is a great day in the annals of through patient nation news. The issue that d.s. Whose son was met. In befell. Following stunning news in a one generation. Hiking and it's falling. Not only make peace both. Normal not sheds blown love Betty amendment. These until you. Shallow. So no. Clerk. Both Megan and Sadat made effusive tribute to President Carter as the man who performed a miracle. And the president the ceremony over and his guests departed went back inside obviously a truly happy man. Sam Donaldson ABC news the White House.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.