Transcript for March for Our Lives teens hope to start 'open discussion'

Greetings from Pennsylvania. Where they march for a lot. Just wrapping up here this is the main event in a world wide. Collection of events that are here to mark. A protest against guns in the schools. Half a million people are so. Here in Washington listening to speakers from Stoneman Douglas high school and elsewhere. Also here flying the flag raising hand lettered signs and a protest banners. Concerned about the prevalence of guns in America. And the prevalence of guns in our schools among the people here we have. Sally. How old are you crimes. And where do you live and is overs England and why did you feel it was important to be. Because it's ridiculous that I assists or went nine. A student when I turn eighteen in two years. I would be able to buy a gun I can even buy alcohol that I have to go through whole process to get driver's license but if I'm going to bank panic just going by. When you go to school every day do you feel unsafe. Or that my school does have safety. Safe knowing that anyone can just walk in with a gun. And what sort of precautions does your school today we have a lockdown and others safety officers to generals and specially after. Heartland are. We we just recently had a locked. It's not enough. And musket gun control. What is your sign says he wrote a sign this morning meet in the locket that I attended last walk out on the fourteenth consistently shoot. This and it says protect us not guns. This one I need for this and it's. Noory and they're holding. It connects the world and it says and don't shoot and other side I didn't mean. Sentenced him in this room at says hey hey Terry how many kids you killed today it was a two. That we used a lot it more what what message do you hoped lawmakers would take away from this gathering. That we we need change in if they don't change that will vote now and will be the ones that are getting ready in short we'll get it wants to make change and thanks so much for talking this today. We have a couple more folks here who've been waiting patiently and where you guys from. Where apple has raised in Washington DC and why did you wanna be here today. I cannot name a way. Systems solidarity with students. Shot in schools all across the country and its people they got shot and Iran are on the daily in the streets especially in urban areas. And you. You and I think it's important when it. Issues and statements and urban areas and maybe other more suburban areas and media our state Perez allowed. Cody you guys I'm Alison team. And you and it's it. And M and in your daily lives. Do you think about guns do you worry about guns no but I think that we can both say that we are privileged enough and are able to. We have both white privilege or whitewashing privilege that doesn't expose us to an issues that are at her side why is that. We're we both live and affluent neighborhoods in Washington DC were both lucky enough to be able to go to schools that. Sustainment. Security and our and safe neighborhoods with large populations but for a lot of DC public schools that's not the case. And for a lot of Chicago Public Schools that's not the case and so for kids who feel unsafe walking home by themselves walking to school being in school. We aren't as fortunate to have the privilege not fixes that she's. And what is it that you wrote that lawmakers would take away from. I think that. There's. There's more than just banning. Indian tied it guns to solve the entire issue I think that hunting is a way of life in America and I've lived in DC my whole life I've kind of been. Blind sided to the reality the different lives that are across the United States and how. Like hunting rifles and and there's arguments and they say there kids to. You're saying don't spend things like building run of it's it's it's a more complicated issue than spanning the entirety of guns hot again. Now saying there's room for some people to have guns you don't want to take everybody's guns away but there are realistic limits that should be put in place. And they are saying that the conversation. Should be open its edge should be. Where we both live and lives that we don't need guidance for any any purpose but. We realize that there's people used for hunting patents it's not our place. To take that away but it is our placed aside and open discussion and that's part of Byron and. Thank you very much for sharing your thoughts appreciative. Some people as you. And say higher interest in this issue because fans may not be part of their daily lives but it's something that they know in the mix and that they see it on the news and their troubled. To see the violence may worry that it could happen in their schools. We've also met quite a few people here who have a personal connection to this issue a 52 year old mother from sandy hook. From Newtown Connecticut her kids went sandy hook elementary school and she got the phone call. The day that the shooter. When in two sandy hook elementary chatted up thankfully her kids were in high school them but they know some of the families who lost children that day. We also met a young woman named. Suzanne embargo she's seventeen years old she's from Parkland Florida. And she goes to Stoneman Douglas high school she's a senior there she works on the school newspaper she was in the school newspaper offices that day and she experienced the lockdown herself she feared for her life. And today she was at this rally covering it as a photojournalist for the school newspaper the legalize. For her this was a moment of triumph transforming. The tragedy of that day into some movement for positive change. As you could hear from some of these people that we talked to just now there's an attempt here to find common ground people recognize that there's a Second Amendment. But they are respectful. Law abiding citizens carrying guns many of these folks they don't want to take guns away from everybody. But they wanna keep guns out of the hands of troubled souls who might. Duke and carnage at a high school or somewhere else god forbid. That's the scene from the national I'm not the National Mall from Pennsylvania Avenue here as this event winds down. But the people that organized this event very much hope that this isn't the last word on this issue. They plan to keep up the fight and push it especially as the midterm elections approach. David Wright ABC news Washington.

