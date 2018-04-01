Mattis says Steve Bannon wasn't directly involved with military issues

More
"He was at two meetings that I recall here ... I'm almost certain he never said a word," said the secretary of defense.
1:24 | 01/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mattis says Steve Bannon wasn't directly involved with military issues
You have had Steve in this building her principal for meetings. You have been included in the what you do here. I would be interest knowing. If you look back now. Well why is Steve fans. Involvement. Where issues here involved when it. He was looking at that meeting with the saudis most notably. On the crown prince and them once he directly involved in that have become issues in military if you know was he a a key person that you inter active Wear during his time here that's. And my responsibility. Is to present. Equalized it to means that I read all. Here I don't recall him. It could be I'm almost certain word you want me all you want it to. Him he's one may view. I know I'm right about one of them 99 certain. Certain percent certain about he'll. I call him over the decades. With the discussion it was. When saudis that would. War the other one get what was. You here with the president.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52148248,"title":"Mattis says Steve Bannon wasn't directly involved with military issues","duration":"1:24","description":"\"He was at two meetings that I recall here ... I'm almost certain he never said a word,\" said the secretary of defense.","url":"/Politics/video/mattis-steve-bannon-directly-involved-military-issues-52148248","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.