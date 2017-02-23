Transcript for McCain makes secret trip to Syria to meet US military, Kurds

And John McCain made a secret trip to Syria last week. A spokesperson says the senator wanted to discuss defeating crisis with US troops. The trip comes as the US military reviews options for getting nicest out of its Syrian stronghold in Rocca. The Arizona Republican chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee McCain also visited Syria and 2013. It hasn't been a great week for some Republican lawmakers holding town hall meetings in their home districts. Congressman Leonard Lance of New Jersey they got a miracle just a few hours ago this and those fears. He did however manage to keep his cool during outbursts of boy. He pointed out that he has spoken out against the trump immigration policies. And Arkansas senator Tom cotton facing especially boisterous group last night as well voters grilled him for hours. To allow this reaction coming when he seemed to avoid questions. About the affordable health care act. And some voters in Maine say they are getting left out. Neither Republican senator Susan Collins or representative Bruce Pollack when have announced plans to hold town hall meetings there. Both say they are making other kinds of public appearances.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.