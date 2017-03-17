McDonald's confirms Twitter account was 'hacked by an external source' after anti-Trump tweet posted

More
McDonald's confirmed Thursday night that one of its Twitter accounts was indeed hacked, after a tweet that called Donald Trump "a disgusting excuse of a president" was posted earlier in the day to its @McDonaldsCorp account.
0:33 | 03/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for McDonald's confirms Twitter account was 'hacked by an external source' after anti-Trump tweet posted
McDonald's is definitely not loving it a message on the burger giant's corporate Twitter account slammed president trump calling him quote. The disgusting excuse of a president with tiny hands. They went there at the tiny hands. So the tweet was also pinned to the top of the McDonald's feet. The company said its account had been hacked and quickly deleted message of a corporate Twitter accounts were also hacked. Yesterday as well but some trump supporters are calling for a boycott of McDonald's now. There's been no comment from the president about that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46197141,"title":"McDonald's confirms Twitter account was 'hacked by an external source' after anti-Trump tweet posted","duration":"0:33","description":"McDonald's confirmed Thursday night that one of its Twitter accounts was indeed hacked, after a tweet that called Donald Trump \"a disgusting excuse of a president\" was posted earlier in the day to its @McDonaldsCorp account.","url":"/Politics/video/mcdonalds-confirms-twitter-account-hacked-external-source-anti-46197141","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.