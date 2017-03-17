Transcript for McDonald's confirms Twitter account was 'hacked by an external source' after anti-Trump tweet posted

McDonald's is definitely not loving it a message on the burger giant's corporate Twitter account slammed president trump calling him quote. The disgusting excuse of a president with tiny hands. They went there at the tiny hands. So the tweet was also pinned to the top of the McDonald's feet. The company said its account had been hacked and quickly deleted message of a corporate Twitter accounts were also hacked. Yesterday as well but some trump supporters are calling for a boycott of McDonald's now. There's been no comment from the president about that.

