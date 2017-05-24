Melania Trump avoiding holding hands again?

More
"The View" co-hosts weigh in on the first lady's latest viral moment while getting off a plane in Rome.
3:00 | 05/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Melania Trump avoiding holding hands again?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47612387,"title":"Melania Trump avoiding holding hands again?","duration":"3:00","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts weigh in on the first lady's latest viral moment while getting off a plane in Rome.","url":"/Politics/video/melania-trump-avoiding-holding-hands-47612387","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.