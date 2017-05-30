Melee erupts in Texas state house after Republican lawmaker said he called ICE on protesters

More
State Rep. Matt Rinaldi said he called Immigration and Customs Enforcement on protesters demonstrating against the state's new law ending sanctuary cities.
2:48 | 05/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Melee erupts in Texas state house after Republican lawmaker said he called ICE on protesters

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47716785,"title":"Melee erupts in Texas state house after Republican lawmaker said he called ICE on protesters","duration":"2:48","description":"State Rep. Matt Rinaldi said he called Immigration and Customs Enforcement on protesters demonstrating against the state's new law ending sanctuary cities. ","url":"/Politics/video/melee-erupts-texas-state-house-republican-lawmaker-called-47716785","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.