Transcript for Mention of Trump, Mueller and riot gear in Pittsburgh police email causes stir

Mayor bill could veto tells me the decision to prepare officers for protests was based on Intel. That a group will protest here downtown. It's special prosecutor Robert Mahler is fired. City officials will not confirm the specifics but here's a look at the email sent today by Pittsburgh police commander Victor Joseph. To all major crimes detectives he writes we have received information of the potential large scale protest in the central business district. There is the belief that president trump will soon move to fire special prosecutor Boller. This would result in a large protests within 24 hours of the firing he goes on to write beginning tomorrow April 19 2018. All major crimes detectives are required to bring a full uniform and he issued protective equipment Wyatt gear with them to work until further notice. I asked the mayor if this email meant violent protests are expected. You want to be. Precautionary. Especially on something that's unprecedented in American history so. Just making sure that officers would be saved. Not necessarily putting up an order that they would have to. Move to gear that making sure that they would have it in case it would be necessary. This public safety director has say they have not assess the credibility of the potential disturbances and that the city has no knowledge of the president's decision making process. Downtown arts degree in Pittsburgh action useful.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.